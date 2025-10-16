Watch: Fetterman Urges Dems To "Turn The Temperature Down" And End Violent Rhetoric

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democratic Senator John Fetterman has repeated his previous call for Democrats to stop labelling President Trump, his administration and their supporters as ‘fascists’ who want to end the Constitution.

Fetterman made the comments during a News Nation town hall style panel talk at The Kennedy Center Wednesday.

“I know and I love people who voted for President Trump. They are not fascists, they’re not Nazis, they’re not trying to destroy the Constitution,” the Senator urged.

“I refuse to call people Nazis or fascists. I would never compare anybody — anybody to Hitler,” he added.

Fetterman continued, “Like Charlie Kirk, all I could say is let people grieve — give people the space. I’m not going to use that terrible thing and that assassination to make my argument and try to put out my views.”

“It’s like, my God, he’s a father that had his neck blown out by a bullet,” Fetterman stressed, adding “And now people have forgotten: President Trump was in my state — was shot in the head.”

“Could you imagine where our nation would be if he were hit in the same way as Kirk? We really got to turn the temperature down,” Fetterman emphasised.

Watch:

John Fetterman brings the Kennedy Center to complete silence as he delivers this emotional message on stage:



“I know and I love people who voted for President Trump. They are NOT fascists, they’re NOT Nazis, they’re NOT trying to destroy the Constitution.”



“I REFUSE to call… pic.twitter.com/f9U8tnYlJy — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 16, 2025

It’s a theme that the Senator keeps returning to, and has earned him the moniker ‘the only sane Democrat left on Capitol Hill’.

He further asserted that it is Democrat extremism that cost them the last election, and is worsening the decline.

“I campaigned across Pennsylvania for Harris. It was difficult,” Fetterman stated, adding “You could feel the energy there…That’s what I tried to explain to my party. I’m trying to explain right now – this is why we lost.”

“I refuse to follow that [extremism] even if it’s gonna cost me support in parts of the base,” he further explained.

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) says President Trump swept PA and the swing states because Democrat EXTREMISM is getting worse by the day



"I campaigned across Pennsylvania for Harris! It was difficult! You could feel the energy there…That's what I tried to explain to… pic.twitter.com/7GqHtRBfEv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 16, 2025

I wish there were more men like John Fetterman on the left who were willing to be honest and fair, even in their political disagreements.



It’s honesty like this that will help us find common ground and move America forward together. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) October 16, 2025

I might not like @JohnFetterman but I will give him a lot of respect for this. This is exactly what we need to get back to. Turn the temperature down on the left. This hate is poisoning the air out here. — BossLady 24/7 (@7_bosslady29488) October 16, 2025

I was one of those liberals who believed left-wing media when they called Republicans fascists and compared them to Nazis. Then I started having conversations with them and discovered they were not at all like they were portrayed. After that, I stopped listening to the media. — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) October 16, 2025

Elsewhere during the discussion, Fetterman addressed President Trump’s historic Gaza peace deal, saying “I was the only Democrat [initially] to give President Trump credit for the peace deal. Why wouldn’t you?”

When asked by Bill O’Reilly if he thought Kamala Harris could have secured such a deal, Fetterman responded “I don’t know, she’s not the president. But ask any of the hostages or their families. They think President Trump is a hero.”

“The most important point is to realise who did it,” the Senator continued, adding that “there are members of my party that have refused to acknowledge it. And for me, our politics may be different, but this was significant.”

🚨 O'REILLY: Do you think Kamala Harris could've gotten a deal with Hamas?



SEN. JOHN FETTERMAN (D-PA): Uhh, well, I, I mean, you brought up a good point. Um, I think, I was the only Democrat to give President Trump credit for the peace deal. Why wouldn't you?



O'REILLY: Do you… pic.twitter.com/KalZWvxgWS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 16, 2025

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.