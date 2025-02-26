Watch: German Leftist Party Chants Antifa Slogan Before Entering Parliament

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Members of the far-left Die Linke party proudly chanted an Antifa slogan before they entered the Bundestag parliament in Berlin after the German elections.

At one point, Die Linke (The Left) looked like they wouldn’t even make it into parliament by failing to achieve 5 per cent of the vote, but a late rally driven by fearmongering over the Afd helped them to garner 8.8 per cent thanks to a last minute surge.

Left leaders Jan van Aken and Ines Schwerdtner and former chancellor candidate Heidi Reichinnek gathered for a photo-op with other MPs to chant, “alerta, alerta, antifascista!” outside the Bundestag.

Unabhängig von der Parole „Alerta, alerta antifascista“ erzeugt diese Aufführung Unwohlsein beim Zusehen. Wenn Parolen und Kollektivismus sich in der Politik breitmachen, weichen Individualität, Vielfalt und Menschlichkeit. Das atmet den Geist der SED.pic.twitter.com/BZtXlFdpG9 — Künstliche Intelligenz (@1234Fit) February 26, 2025

“The phrase — “attention, attention, anti-fascists” — originated in 1920s Italy among leftist opponents of the Mussolini regime before being picked up in the Weimar Republic by the German leftist-extremist Antifascist Action group, the predecessor of the modern Antifa movement. The phrase is often heard at Antifa rallies worldwide to this day,” reports Breitbart.

In other words, literal Communists who support a movement that has been defined as a domestic extremist organization by some countries now have a foothold in German politics.

Die Linke was the most popular party among voters between the ages of 18 and 24 at 25 per cent, while the young female vote was crucial to them entering parliament.

34 per cent of women who voted in that age bracket cast their ballot for Die Linke, with their nearest challengers being the Afd on just 14 per cent in that demographic.

🚨🇩🇪Amongst young men the AfD is the No.1 party and amongst young women it's No.2



It's nice to know that some young people see through the leftist propaganda on college campuses. pic.twitter.com/1ZiKwG8d1Q — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) February 24, 2025

This is particularly striking given the plague of sexual harassment that women have suffered in German cities thanks to mass migration, something that Die Linke vehemently supports.

Meanwhile, CDU election winner Friedrich Merz, who has ruled out a government coalition with the Afd despite the right-wing party coming in second, is already caving on his manifesto promises as a result of him relying on the left-establishment SPD to form a coalition.

Despite the SPD being the clear losers on the night, falling to their worst election result since World War 2, they are likely to stay in government.

Merz has signaled he wants a new government to be formed within weeks not months, suggesting he is willing to cede significant policy control to the SPD, particularly when it comes to border control.

After vowing to rapidly increase deportations and impose strict border restrictions during the campaign, Merz immediately backtracked after winning the election.

“None of us wants to close the borders,” Merz said in a blatant effort to appease the SPD.

Essentially, Germany is right back to where it started, and it remains to be seen whether there will be much of the country left to save when the AfD has the opportunity to challenge the establishment again in the next election.

