Watch: Germans Have Had It With Eco-Protesters Sitting In The Road

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Jul 18, 2023 - 12:45 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Everyday people in Germany are done with tolerating climate alarmists sitting in the road preventing them from going about their daily business. Several videos have emerged over the past few days showing drivers almost running over the ‘protesters’ and dragging them out of the way by their hair.

The eco loons have seized on the fact that its hot and sunny in Europe (during the height of Summer) to further spew their mantra that the world is about to end.

And they’re doing it, as usual, by sitting in the road, or even gluing themselves to the roads.

Germany has seen a spate of such protests recently, but people are having none of it anymore:

It’s getting to the point where drivers are practically running them over:

Sooner or later one of these morons will get crushed under a truck:

Others threw hissy fits when firefighters were forced to waste their time ungluing them from the road:

Truckers give zero fucks about these idiots:

Everyone else is following suit:

