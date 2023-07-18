Watch: Germans Have Had It With Eco-Protesters Sitting In The Road

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Everyday people in Germany are done with tolerating climate alarmists sitting in the road preventing them from going about their daily business. Several videos have emerged over the past few days showing drivers almost running over the ‘protesters’ and dragging them out of the way by their hair.

The eco loons have seized on the fact that its hot and sunny in Europe (during the height of Summer) to further spew their mantra that the world is about to end.

And they’re doing it, as usual, by sitting in the road, or even gluing themselves to the roads.

Germany has seen a spate of such protests recently, but people are having none of it anymore:

Perfect execution. Be a hero—drag the disruptive “activists” out of the way by their hair. Allow traffic to move again. This is how you can help your community. pic.twitter.com/5b1oBfFnUh — Charles Cooper 🛰 (@coopsimms) July 15, 2023

It’s getting to the point where drivers are practically running them over:

In Germany they keep sitting on the road..



It’s just waiting till on of these car drivers is having a bad day…



Can they not just punish these protesters… pic.twitter.com/0YAzEBMvXH — Nick brander (@Nickbrander3) July 16, 2023

Sooner or later one of these morons will get crushed under a truck:

Others threw hissy fits when firefighters were forced to waste their time ungluing them from the road:

Fvcking morons 😒



Video: Protesters in Germany, who had concreted themselves to the road to obstruct traffic, later expressed dissatisfaction with firefighters' attempts to assist them in getting unstuck. 👨‍🚒 sound on 🔊

pic.twitter.com/ljaZkwqioN — The J-LATE Show (@JLATESHOW) July 16, 2023

Truckers give zero fucks about these idiots:

🇩🇪🇩🇪🇩🇪🇩🇪



Pissed off tuck driver kicking climate protester in the stomach during a protest/blockade at Köhlbrandbrücke in the northern German pic.twitter.com/DEdHvZ8v9r — 'Seeing is believing' (@dave24144975) March 25, 2023

Everyone else is following suit:

CLIMATE CRAZE: Angry pedestrians in Germany clear the road of climate protesters so a vehicle can get through.



Did they do the right thing?



Subscribe for more global news and videos: https://t.co/e5GEr6XKD1 pic.twitter.com/3CnbKzBSoV — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) March 2, 2023

Related:

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

Also, we urgently need your financial support here.