Watch: 'Good Guy' With Gun (& Six-Pack Of Beer) Takes Down 'Bad Guy' With Gun

Authored by Athena Thorne via PJ Media,

Today’s feel-good story comes to us from Cass County, Mich. A law-abiding gentleman with a concealed carry permit was picking up a six-pack of Miller Lite in his local gas station convenience store. Suddenly, 35-year-old Cordelius Anthony Martin burst into the establishment. “You know why I’m here,” declared Martin. He pulled a mask over his face and rushed the terrified clerk, brandishing a boxcutter.

From the next aisle, our hero alertly watched the interaction. He would later explain to the police that he “could not see what was in the robber’s hand, but he could see the look of fear on the clerk’s face,” reported WOOD TV8 (video below). Cool as a cucumber, the carrying customer reacted as one expects a hero would: by calmly drawing his firearm and neutralizing the threat to the innocent store worker.

Of the seven rounds our hero let off, at least three struck the armed robber: in the arm, the back, and the face. The bad guy went down. As he crawled toward the shooter, the alpha citizen realized he had time to run out to the car to fetch another loaded magazine, which he did. He then held the robber at gunpoint until the police arrived.

Martin spent a couple of days in the hospital before being released — only to be arraigned on three charges, including armed robbery, and held on a $100,000 bond. A three-time felon, Martin faces life in prison for his latest escapade.

It remains unclear whether the unnamed hero will face charges of his own. “In Michigan, obviously, we do have defense of others as part of the law, in Michigan, that you can defend others if they’re in a situation that there’s dangerous force being used against them,” Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz told WOOD TV8. “And certainly in this case, we’ll be looking at the facts in regard to that.”

The store clerk says, simply, of the Good Samaritan, “He saved my life.” Plus, the hero has plentiful melanin levels in his skin, so he is presumably immune to hate crime charges. His prospects for remaining unmolested by excessive law enforcement look promising in this case.

The incident occurred at the Stone Lake Marathon mini-mart on July 27, but police only recently released the footage. It can be seen in this report from WOOD TV8. Enjoy!