Watch: GOP Rep. Declares SPLC "Absolutely" Culpable In Charlie Kirk Assassination

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Rep. Andy Ogles was adamant when asked if the Southern Poverty Law Center bears responsibility for the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The Tennessee Republican connected the dots between the SPLC’s long-running smear campaign against conservatives and the fresh Trump DOJ indictment exposing the group’s fraudulent operation funding the very extremists it claimed to oppose.

In a bombshell interview on The Benny Show, Ogles laid out the case plainly, tying the SPLC’s “heat map” of supposed hate groups directly to the violence that claimed Kirk’s life.

The timing couldn’t be more damning: just one day after the DOJ dropped its 11-count indictment against the SPLC for wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering tied to over $3 million in donor funds secretly funneled to KKK leaders, National Socialist Movement members, and other violent extremists.

Congressman Says SPLC Is ‘Absolutely’ Culpable in the Assassination of Charlie Kirk



The SPLC's disgusting "Hate Map" didn't just smear conservatives like Charlie as racists and Nazis — it incited violence against them.



I asked Rep. Andy Ogles if he believes the SPLC bears… pic.twitter.com/fVFqX3meFd — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 22, 2026

As we highlighted, the Trump DOJ’s action exposed the SPLC’s decade-long scheme.

The group raised millions by promising donors it would dismantle racist hate groups—then turned around and paid their leaders to stage activities the SPLC could report on, all while branding mainstream conservatives as the real threat.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche put it bluntly: “The SPLC is manufacturing racism to justify its existence.”

Ogles made the direct link to Kirk’s murder crystal clear.

“Absolutely, if you and I did that, they would be coming after us. They threw everything at us that they could… just follow the facts… If the right was doing this to the left, I mean, we all would have been in jail,” Ogles stated.

He continued: “Kudos to the DOJ for going after this. It can’t be lost, ladies and gentlemen, when you think about the murder of Charlie Kirk, when you think about some of these hate crimes that have happened across this country, would they have happened had it not been for this vile rhetoric from the left?”

Ogles didn’t stop there. He zeroed in on the SPLC’s infamous “heat map” that painted Kirk and Turning Point USA as dangerous extremists right up until the activist’s assassination.

“People need to understand that this conspiracy that was built by the left to paint the right as racist and Nazi and violent is totally fabricated!” he declared.

“So that begs the question, this HEAT MAP that they created, this vile contempt for Republicans, how did that play into Charlie Kirk’s murder?”

“Were they there on January 6th? You have millions upon millions of dollars. I mean, even in Nashville, you had the Patriot Front, they were posing as Nazis, marching in Nashville, right? You have a conservative organization, several in my district that are on this heat map of being the alt-right hate groups.”

The SPLC’s pattern is now impossible to ignore. For years the group has wielded its “hate map” like a weapon, smearing pro-life organizations, border security advocates, and America First voices as domestic threats. Kirk called them out repeatedly—exposing the fraud before his death. The SPLC kept attacking anyway.

The Trump DOJ’s indictment confirms what Kirk and countless others warned about: the SPLC wasn’t fighting hate. It was profiting from it, using donor cash to prop up the very groups it listed while targeting conservatives who dared push back against open borders, woke indoctrination, and deep state overreach.

The SPLC’s rhetoric helped create the toxic environment where political violence against figures like Kirk became thinkable. Ogles is right to demand real consequences. When the left’s smear machine gets exposed funding actual extremists, the same rules they demand for everyone else must finally apply.

The broader picture shows a pattern of leftist hypocrisy now unraveling under Trump’s DOJ. Multiple outlets have covered the indictment, confirming the SPLC secretly paid informants inside the Ku Klux Klan, United Klans of America, Aryan Nations, and National Socialist groups from 2014 to 2023.

The group deceived donors, hid payments through shell companies, and used the resulting “reporting” to justify its bloated budget and political hit lists.

Charlie Kirk was right about the SPLC all along. His murder demands more than thoughts and prayers—it demands justice. The Trump administration’s move to hold these frauds accountable is a vital first step in restoring sanity and protecting free speech from the real inciters..

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.