Watch: GOP Rep. Told That Reading Porn Book Found In School Library Is 'Inappropriate'

A Connecticut lawmaker was admonished for reading aloud from a pornographic book that is available to children in school libraries in the state.

During a hearing, Republican Rep. Anne Dauphinais of Danielson read graphic sexual references from the book, titled Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.

“Are you going to eat her pussy?,” Dauphinais read from the book. “Yeah, Earl, I am going to eat her pussy,” she continued before being interrupted by Rep. Juan Candelaria, a New Haven Democrat and deputy House Speaker who started manically banging his gavel.

“Madam, I would ask that we not try to use that type of language in the chamber and try to keep some decorum,” said Candelaria, not recognising the irony.

“I know you were talking of specific books, but if we could refrain from those type of words because there are also people and children watching this debate.”

That’s the whole point, dude.

Dauphinais had already warned parents to remove any children present from the room before she began reading.

“I would ask kindly if we could just use either a different word or something different just out of respect for others that might get offended. Thank you,” Candelaria added.

Dauphinais responded, “Mr. Speaker, I stand here to share with the chamber the books that are available in our public school libraries to the very children you’re telling me that this language isn’t appropriate in this chamber.”

“This is in elementary school libraries, approved by the very individuals that are supposed to be the experts,” she further urged.

Another Democrat, House Speaker Matt Ritter, then argued that the Republicans just want to make this a “cultural issue,” that “they want the response, like children,” and that “it really hurts their brand.”

Or maybe they have actual concerns about the porn in kids’ libraries?

‘Don’t say that word, children might be listening!’



This issue has been ongoing for years at this point.

As we highlighted earlier this week, leftists are now suggesting that if overt sexualised and pornographic LGBTQ material is being ‘banished’ in school libraries then they should just make classic kids book “queer friendly,” and encourage queer readings of them.

Why are they so obsessed with pushing this on children?

