Watch: This Guy Must Really Regret Heckling Tom Homan...

Border Czar Tom Homan appeared at TPUSA on Saturday to give a speech on border security, and at one point was interrupted by a wannabe heckler. Homan absolutely annihilated the guy and made him wish he’d not even bothered.

The heckler pathetically said “Are you an MS-13 member?” while holding up a photoshopped picture he’d made of Homan with MS-13 tattoos.

Homan responded “why don’t you come up here and hand me that picture?” before yelling “BRING IT!” as the crowd erupted.

Homan then started a “USA, USA” chant before verbally decimating the protester telling him he “doesn’t have the balls” to serve his country like ICE agents, that he lives in his mom’s basement.

“The ONLY thing that surprises me is that he doesn’t have purple hair and a nose ring” Homan further blasted, adding “I GUARANTEE you this guy sits down to pee.”

“Get out of here you LOSER!” Homan asserted as the heckler was escorted out.

🚨 JUST IN: Tom Homan DEMOLISHES a heckler interrupting his speech at TPUSA



HOMAN: “This guy doesn't have the balls to be an ICE officer!"



"The ONLY thing that surprises me is that he doesn’t have purple hair and a nose ring"



"I GUARANTEE you this guy sits down to pee” 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/tEQEyGICS3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 12, 2025

Absolute fire.

Homan takes ZERO sht 😆 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 12, 2025

This is how you put down hecklers.

→ Classic Homan direct, unapologetic, and exactly what we need more of. Call out the nonsense, stand your ground, and never bow to the mob. This is how you defend truth and accountability — Antonio Lozada (@ajlozada) July 12, 2025

If you’re a chicken don’t even try to engage a T-Rex.

You just know that protestor rehearsed his line in the mirror 10 times…



Then got obliterated in under 5 seconds by a dude who’s taken down cartels.



Homan didn’t come to debate, he came to remind them what a backbone looks like. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) July 12, 2025

How wide do you think the neck was on that guy?

This is what happens when strength meets safe-space energy. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) July 12, 2025

Bad decision Shaggy.

Protestor tried it… Homan ended it in three seconds flat. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) July 12, 2025

