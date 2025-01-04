Watch: Hillary Clinton & George Soros Receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom

In the latest award for individuals responsible for the destruction of Western civilization (see: Nobel Prize), President Biden will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom - the nation's highest civilian honor, to Hillary Clinton and George Soros, along with 17 others, during a Saturday ceremony at the White House.

"President Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else," the White House said in a statement. "These nineteen Americans are great leaders who have made America a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world."

Soros, 94, notably gave over $175 million to Democrats during the 2022 midterms per FEC records, and has 'installed' dozens of soft-on-crime District Attorneys in key Democrat-run cities, who have presided over the breakdown of law and order across the land.

The Hungarian-born billionaire who's been banned from Hungary for sowing social discord - also funneled another $60 million to House and Senate Democrats through his Democracy PAC, while shifting billions in his personal net worth to his Open Society Foundations - which fund progressive projects around the world, such as ferrying an untold number of migrants from Africa to Europe.

His son Alexander, who's engaged to former Clinton aide and Huma Abedin, accepted the award on his father's behalf.

🚨BREAKING: Alexander Soros receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom on behalf of George Soros pic.twitter.com/Csy2ll3JRy — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 4, 2025

Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, will be receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom a decade after she paid a British spook to fabricate the Trump-Russia hoax, before losing the 2016 US election. She also housed top-secret information on a non-secure server at her house, had her aides destroy electronic devices with literal hammers, and used software to scrub evidence of wrongdoing.

At the conclusion of the bureau’s investigation, former FBI Director James Comey said that Clinton and her colleagues were “extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information” but that the FBI “did not find clear evidence that Secretary Clinton or her colleagues intended to violate laws governing the handling of classified information.” -NY Post

The former first lady, secretary of state and New York Senator "made history many times over decades in public service," the White House said in a statement.

Biden just gave Crooked Hillary Clinton the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the highest civilian award.



January 20th can't come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/4VYWODRj6D — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 4, 2025

Biden will also award the Medal to the following individuals, per the Post:

Bono, the frontman of rock band U2

Michael J. Fox, the “Back to the Future” star

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, a Los Angeles Lakers legend

Ralph Lauren, the visionary fashion designer

Lionel Messi, the MLS star and captain of Argentina’s World Cup-winning soccer team

Denzel Washington, the Academy-Award-winning actor

Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue

William Sanford Nye, the television presenter better known as “Bill Nye the Science Guy

Robert Francis Kennedy, the slain former New York senator and US Attorney General

Jane Goodall, the renowned primatologist and anthropologist

David M. Rubenstein, the billionaire co-founder of The Carlye Group

José Andrés, the celebrity chef and founder of the World Central Kitchen charity group

Ashton Baldwin Carter, the former Defense Secretary

Tim Gill, an entrepreneur whose work has advanced LGBT rights

George W. Romney, the late businessman and former Michigan governor

George Stevens, Jr., an author and playwright

Fannie Lou Hamer, the late civil rights leader and founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party

Meanwhile as we noted last week, Liz Cheney received the "Presidential Citizens Medal," prompting President-elect Trump to blast her as a "warmonger of low intelligence." (h/t modernity.news)

Watch the bizarre interaction between Biden and Liz Cheney today…



He jerks her hand back a few times and she rolls her eyes at one point…



Also he looks like he freezes when he’s handing her the bs award… and just holds on to it for too long.



He is not well. pic.twitter.com/8srEU5yk7B — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 3, 2025

Do they each get a piece of Marina Abramović art as well? Hopefully none of these clumsy rascals gets a black eye at the afterparty.