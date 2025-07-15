print-icon
Watch: Home Depot Founder, Who Said He Wouldn't Vote For Trump, Is Now Totally "Sold" On Him

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone, one of the nation’s most successful business owners, shocked CNBC hosts Tuesday by declaring that he is now completely in awe of President Trump.

Langone, who last year stated that he wouldn’t vote for Trump proclaimed “I am sold on Trump … I think he’s got a good shot at going down in history as one of our best presidents ever.”

The stunned CNBC host noted “That is a REAL turnaround, because you didn’t want to vote for him!”

I’ll tell you the reason…I’m a believer. What I’m seeing happening is absolutely nothing short of a great thing,” Langone responded.

He further urged, “And there’s a beat. People are walking with more bounce…I think this guy is turning out to be a [great] president.”

Langone has also flipped on Trump’s tariffs, noting “Initially, my concern was, I DON’T like tariffs…however, dammit, give Trump credit! His instincts are good! Some of these things need to be fixed!”

Langone further emphasised “When you made a mistake, admit it,” also revealing that he is in favour of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill.

“I was worried about inflation and the deficit, but I think it might trigger such significant economic growth that we could see tax revenues going up through the profitability bracket,” Langone noted.

Back in May, Home Depot announced that it doesn’t expect to boost prices because of tariffs.

“We don’t see broad based price increases for our customers at all going forward,” said Billy Bastek, executive vice president of merchandising.

In June, the US government saw a surplus as tariff collections under Trump’s presidency increased to just over $27 billion.

May saw a $316 billion deficit. The fiscal year-to-date deficit after June is $1.34 trillion, which is up five percent from 2024.

