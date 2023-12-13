Watch: Hunter Biden Ditches Deposition, Instead Gives Capitol Hill Speech Claiming Joe Biden 'Not Involved' In Business

Hunter Biden's legal team set up a podium on Capitol Hill Wednesday, where the First Son decided to make his case in the court of public opinion, as opposed to appearing in a closed-door deposition by House investigators.

Hunter Biden and his lawyer Abbe Lowell are here.



Hunter says he’s open to testifying at a public hearing. But won’t testify where Comer and Jordan want him to in a behind closed doors setting pic.twitter.com/Lt1ShcNtBH — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) December 13, 2023

"Let me state as clearly as I can," said Hunter. "My father was not financially involved ion my business. Not as a practicing lawyer. Not as a board member of Burisma. Not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman. Not in my investments at home nor abroad, and certainly not as an artist."

Watch:

Hunter Biden moves the goalposts again: "My father was not financially involved in my business" pic.twitter.com/n9L3miu2h8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 13, 2023

Watch the entire speech below:

Last week, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan warned Hunter that he would face contempt of Congress if he skips out on today's closed-door deposition, after his lawyer demanded it to "prevent selective leaks, manipulated transcripts, doctored exhibits, or one-sided press statements."

"Contrary to the assertions in your letter, there is no ‘choice’ for Mr. Biden to make; the subpoenas compel him to appear for a deposition on December 13. If Mr. Biden does not appear for his deposition on December 13, 2023, the Committees will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings," reads the letter, issued a week after his attorney, Abbe D. Lowell suggested that Hunter should instead be allowed to testify publicly.

Hunter was subpoenaed on Nov. 8 to appear for a deposition before the committee. In response, Comer said: "Hunter Biden is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else," adding "Our lawfully issued subpoena to Hunter Biden requires him to appear for a deposition on December 13."

Comer and Jordan are investigating extensive evidence that the Biden family was running an international influence peddling scheme, raking in tens of millions of dollars from foreign business partners despite no obvious product or service in exchange.

House lawmakers are also seeking testimony from Hunter's uncle James Biden, as well as multiple former business associates.

So, contempt of Congress it is...