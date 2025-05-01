print-icon
Watch: Illegal Alien Smugglers' Boat Rammed By CBP Off California Coast

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Dramatic footage shows agents with US Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations halting an attempt by human traffickers to smuggle a boat full of illegals into the country earlier this week.

The video posted to X shows the moment the agents rammed into the boat in an incident off the coast of California.

Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks stated that the CBP was alerted by the Mexican Navy that the vessel had refused to stop for them and the U.S. Coast Guard in a previous encounter.

Banks noted that AMO agents attempted to stop the boat near the San Diego coastline, but the driver refused to heave, forcing the escalated action.

The agents rammed the boat and disabled it, allowing them to detain two alleged human smugglers.

“Even in the open ocean, the border has a line- and we will defend it,” Banks urged.

Last week, Banks revealed that another vessel was intercepted carrying 19 illegal aliens, three of whom are thought to be traffickers.

Such incursions are increasing in frequency now the land borders have been completely locked down by the Trump administration.

