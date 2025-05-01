Watch: Illegal Alien Smugglers' Boat Rammed By CBP Off California Coast

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Dramatic footage shows agents with US Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations halting an attempt by human traffickers to smuggle a boat full of illegals into the country earlier this week.

The video posted to X shows the moment the agents rammed into the boat in an incident off the coast of California.

Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks stated that the CBP was alerted by the Mexican Navy that the vessel had refused to stop for them and the U.S. Coast Guard in a previous encounter.

USBP and CBP Air & Marine Operations (AMO) stopped two suspected smugglers in the open waters of San Diego, CA, after receiving reports from the Mexican Navy about a vessel with two individuals that failed to stop for them and the U.S. Coast Guard a few days prior. Law… pic.twitter.com/tgLXqOh11a — Chief Michael W. Banks (@USBPChief) April 28, 2025

Banks noted that AMO agents attempted to stop the boat near the San Diego coastline, but the driver refused to heave, forcing the escalated action.

The agents rammed the boat and disabled it, allowing them to detain two alleged human smugglers.

“Even in the open ocean, the border has a line- and we will defend it,” Banks urged.

Last week, Banks revealed that another vessel was intercepted carrying 19 illegal aliens, three of whom are thought to be traffickers.

U.S. Border Patrol and the U.S. Coastguard intercepted a human smuggling attempt just off the coast near Oceanside, CA. The leisure vessel was carrying 19 illegal aliens, 3 of which were smugglers. The smugglers now face felony charges for alien smuggling (8USC1324), while the… pic.twitter.com/E1seXLjEFi — Chief Michael W. Banks (@USBPChief) April 25, 2025

Such incursions are increasing in frequency now the land borders have been completely locked down by the Trump administration.

New US Border Stats



– 99.99% decrease in so called getaways

– Illegal border encounters are now down 95%

– Trump administration has deported roughly 139,000 people

– Under Biden, border patrol officials dealt with up to 15,000 crossings per day

– Under Trump, Homan said that… pic.twitter.com/VYmeTNwXfL — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 30, 2025

JUST RELEASED: 99.9% at the Border. Best number ever recorded. 3 people got in, versus hundreds of thousands in last Administration. There has NEVER been such a difference before. Congratulations America!



From Donald Trump Truth Social 04/27/25 08:57 AM — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 27, 2025

