Watch: Ingraham Nukes Rino Rep. For Co-Sponsoring Mass Amnesty Bill For Illegal Aliens

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Fox News host Laura Ingraham dismantled Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) on live television for co-sponsoring the DIGNIDAD (Dignity) Act, a bipartisan bill critics slam as mass amnesty for illegal aliens.

The heated exchange, captured in viral clips, highlights growing frustration with RINOs undermining America First priorities a little over an year into President Trump’s second term.

Ingraham pressed Lawler relentlessly over claims that the legislation would bar criminals from eligibility. Lawler stated: “[An illegal alien] can’t have committed a crime [to be eligible for the Dignity Act].” Ingraham shot back: “That’s false! FALSE! FALSE! FALSE!… You can’t come on this show and say to my audience that you can’t have committed a crime to be eligible under the, ‘Dignity Act’ because there are several crimes that are, ‘nonviolent’ that do not qualify for inadmissibility.”

MUST WATCH: Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY): “[An illegal alien] can’t have committed a crime [to be eligible for the Dignity Act].”



Fox News’ Laura Ingraham: “That’s false! FALSE! FALSE! FALSE!… You can’t come on this show and say to my audience that you can’t have committed a crime… pic.twitter.com/f43gsRZjkw — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) April 9, 2026

Ingraham added: “I can’t imagine Democrat immigration officers under a Democrat president in the future, was going to hold the strict we’re not going to let any criminals in.” On gang ties, she noted: “Gang member affiliation is given wide latitude.”

The confrontation escalated further when Ingraham challenged Lawler on specific offenses. “How about multiple DUIs?” she asked. Lawler replied: “That should be included [for deportation].” Ingraham fired back: “It’s not!… They can STAY under this legislation! Unfortunately.”

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham GOES AFTER Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) for co-sponsoring a bill that provides MASS AMNESTY for illegal aliens.



Laura Ingraham: “How about multiple DUIs?"



Mike Lawler: "That should be included [for deportation].”



Laura Ingraham: “It’s not!... They can… pic.twitter.com/27CJqTRFgu — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) April 9, 2026

She also ripped into Lawler’s use of tired clichés about illegal immigrants. “You got to stop using the cliches. This ‘in the shadows’… I don’t know what shadows are you looking at? But they’re not in the shadows. They’re working in restaurants… others are engaged in widespread fraud in California.”

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham SLAPS around RINO Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) for co-sponsoring a bill that would provide MASS AMNESTY for illegal aliens.



Laura Ingraham “You got to stop using the cliches. This ‘in the shadows’… I don’t know what shadows are you looking at? But they’re… pic.twitter.com/CUqUFLFs3E — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) April 9, 2026

Ingraham emphasized: “They’re NOT already given amnesty. Why do you come on television and say that? The president has been trying to REMOVE people from this country.”

She concluded pointedly: “It’s in the read legislation. Have you read the legislation?”

The DIGNIDAD Act (H.R. 4393), introduced last year by Reps. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) and Veronica Escobar (D-TX) with Lawler as a co-sponsor, offers a pathway to legal status for certain long-term illegal aliens while claiming to include border security and E-Verify mandates.

Lawler has defended it as a “bipartisan” fix, but the Ingraham segment exposed what many see as dangerous loopholes that reward lawbreakers at the expense of American citizens.

This RINO push for amnesty comes despite crystal-clear public sentiment. As we reported previously, multiple polls confirm a majority of Americans back mass deportations of all illegals:

It also directly undercuts the Biden-era failure. The former president recently made the insane claim that he had reduced illegal immigration—despite record crossings that strained communities nationwide:

Americans voted decisively for enforcement, not more pathways that erode sovereignty. Yet here we have Republicans like Lawler doing the left’s bidding, co-sponsoring legislation that critics rightly label as amnesty in disguise.

Why import chaos when the mandate is clear: secure the border, remove those here illegally, and put Americans first?

The backlash on X has been swift and brutal, with users labeling Lawler a “garbage Republican” for enabling Democrats without them even needing to lift a finger.

This episode serves as a stark reminder: true immigration reform means enforcement first—no rewards, no loopholes, no excuses.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.