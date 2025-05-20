Watch: Inside The Secret Illegal Antifa Headquarters

From Portland to Washington, D.C., and across Europe, the far-left extremist movement known as Antifa has unleashed years of orchestrated chaos driven by a radical, anti-capitalist agenda aimed at destabilizing the West. Now, for the first time, explosive undercover footage reveals life inside an illegal Antifa headquarters.

YouTuber The Urban Legend has released 30 minutes of explosive footage captured inside a secret and illegal Antifa headquarters in Manchester, United Kingdom.

The video reveals what appears to be a fully operational base—complete with stockpiles of food, racks of clothing, a sleeping area, and what looks like a makeshift revolutionary workshop for rioters. The footage offers a rare and disturbing glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of the revolutionary movement that has fueled unrest across the West.

We grabbed a series of screenshots from the video, including text on the wall that said: "Give Trans Girls Guns."

Additional graffiti included slogans like "Protect Trans Kids" and "Punch Nazis"—language that, while politically charged, raises serious concerns due to its potential to incite violence.

What appears to be a revolutionary workshop.

Another banner read, "All Prisoners Are Political."

Our takeaway: Antifa's HQ in Manchester appears more like a bunch of children who failed to grow up playing fort in a condemned warehouse. Not a drop of testosterone was detected in the entire 30 minutes of footage.

Watch:

The question now is whether Antifa maintains operational bases within the U.S...