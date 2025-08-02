Watch: JD Vance Offers Sage Advice To The Left On Sydney Sweeney 'Nazi' Ad Furor...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Vice President JD Vance has weighed in on the left’s demented response to American Eagle’s Sydney Sweeney ads and their unhinged claims that the “good jeans” pun is really Nazi eugenics propaganda.

“My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi,” Vance joked in an appearance on the “Ruthless” podcast Friday.

“That appears to be their actual strategy,” Vance further highlighted, adding “It actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems, though.”

Vice President JD Vance rips the left’s overreaction to Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad on @RuthlessPodcast pic.twitter.com/K2A59xwfHa — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 1, 2025

“Which is that you have like a normal, all-American beautiful girl doing like a normal jeans ad, right?” The Vice President continued, “To try to sell, you know, sell jeans to kids in America, and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing.”

“You guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?” An exasperated Vance asked.

“Like, I actually thought that one of the lessons they might take is we’re going to be less crazy,” he continued.

“The lesson they have apparently taken is we’re going to attack people as Nazis for thinking Sydney Sweeney is beautiful,” Vance urged.

“Great strategy, guys. That’s how you’re going to win the midterms. Especially young American men,” he further emphasised.

“Their course correction lasted about 30 seconds,” Ruthless co-host Josh Holmes chimed in.

“That’s right, [it] lasted 30 seconds, somehow has gotten even crazier,” Vance responded, adding “it’s just so much of the Democrats is oriented around hostility to basic American life.”

“So you have a pretty girl doing a jeans ad, and they can’t help but freak out. It reveals a lot more about them than it does us,” Vance concluded.

