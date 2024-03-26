Watch: Jill Biden Compares Being Against Gay Porn Books In Schools To Nazism

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During a speech at the Human Rights Campaign Dinner in LA Sunday, Jill Biden suggested that not having gay porno books available in children’s libraries in schools is akin to Nazi Germany.

Biden’s wife stated “Rights are being stripped away. Freedoms are eroding. More and more state laws are being passed…Just last night, we had to fend off more than 50 anti-gay amendments that Republicans tried to force into the government funding bill… they served only one purpose: to spread hate and fear.”

She continued, “History teaches us that democracies don’t disappear overnight. They disappear slowly. Subtly. Silently.”

“A book ban. A court decision. A ‘don’t say gay’ law,” she said as examples.

Of course in reality, books are not being banned and there is no such law.

Then came the kicker.

“Before World War II, I’m told, Berlin was the center of LGBTQ culture in Europe,” Dr Jill said, adding “One group of people loses their rights. And then another, and another. Until one morning you wake up – and you no longer live in a democracy.”

Jill Biden: If you don't want your kids reading Gender Queer or other sexually explicit gay porn books in school then you are akin to Nazis during World War II. Report here: https://t.co/FQkF6ZpmLL pic.twitter.com/GzEBTGnejK — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) March 25, 2024

Wow.

So parents not wanting schools to carry sexually explicit books like Gender Queer, that even the author admits is not suitable for children, are equal to Nazis in Germany in the 1930s.

Jill also express pride that her husband “made it possible for trans Americans to serve openly, honorably in the military,” adding “MAGA extremists are seeking to erase these hard-fought gains, trying to unwind all the progress we’ve made.”

Yup. That's what killed millions. A lack of access to dirty kids books. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) March 25, 2024

...... Berlin was the LBGTQ center in Europe??? Where are the Bidens getting these facts and why are their heads so far up deviant's asses? — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ $8 (@StilesBitchley2) March 24, 2024

the democrats compare everything to nazis...😱😅😱 — AKA fatman007 (@ruggy006) March 24, 2024

Wait! What did she just say. She said Berlin was the center of LGBQ before WWII, then one group looses their rights… did she mention Jews at all? I didn’t hear it. Is she trying to equate LGBTQ to the Jews murdered by Nazis — Brenda Erratt (@brendaerratt) March 25, 2024

Enough with the Nazi references. Every time these people compare their political opposition to Nazis they diminish the horrors of actual victims of the Third Reich endured. This rhetoric is disgusting. — the truth is hard (@truthishard__) March 25, 2024

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.