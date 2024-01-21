Watch: Joy Reid Argues That Books With Rape And Pedophilia Should Be In Schools

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In a remarkable exchange, MSNBC host Joy Reid took a break from her race obsessed ranting to advocate for books containing rape, pedophilia and incest to be made available for school kids as young as six.

Reid brought on Moms for Liberty Founder Tiffany Justice and asked her what makes her an authority to say that such material shouldn’t be allowed in schools, while the chyron on the screen claimed Justice is pushing to “ban books”.

Reid, still sporting a ridiculous blonde wig, defended the book “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which contains descriptions of incest, anal rape, and strap-on dildos, among other things. The host claimed that some passages from the book that have been read out be outraged parents at school board meeting have been taken “out of context.”

“In what context is a strap-on dildo acceptable for public school?” Justice asked Reid, adding “Tell me the context around the strap-on dildo or the rape of a minor child by a teacher?”

Reid charged that Justice is not an “expert” on the material.

Justice shot back, “I don’t need to be an expert to know that dildos aren’t appropriate content for public school.”

“Maybe we could just put all the books with all the graphic sexual content, the dildos, the rape, the incest– let’s do a backroom,” Justice continued, adding “Let’s put a curtain up in the library like they used to do at video stores.”

Reid continued to argue in favour of the material in schools, asking “Why is it your right, or a Mom’s for Liberty activist’s right, to say that a parent who wants their child to have access to this book which gives a personal experience of this author… Why doesn’t a liberal parent, for instance or a parents of an LGBTQ kid, why don’t they have a right for their child to just have access to this book? Why is it your right to say they can’t?”

Justice again responded that the book describes rape and pedophilia in graphic detail, yet Reid argued that parents have a right to “decide what is appropriate for their child to read.”

The full exchange is below:

After the interview, Reid brought on her friends to slate Justice, with Ali Velshi sardonically stating “I took notes. I’ve never taken a note of an interview in my life, but there was so much to keep up with there.”

He further remarked, “She liked to say the word ‘dildo.’ Said that a lot.”

* * *

