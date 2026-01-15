Watch: This Is Just Absolutely Insane

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In an incredible Senate hearing meant to address the dangers of abortion pills sold online without proper oversight, a Democratic witness turned the spotlight on herself by refusing to acknowledge that only women can get pregnant.

Dr. Nisha Verma, an OB-GYN tapped by Democrats, evaded direct questions from Republicans, prioritizing “identities” over scientific fact. This exchange highlights how insane woke ideology has infiltrated even medical testimony, undermining protections for women and enabling potential abuse through lax regulations on chemical abortions.

The hearing exposed real risks, like men coercing women into abortions by easily obtaining pills online—no in-person checks required. Yet Verma couldn’t—or wouldn’t—affirm basic truths, leaving observers questioning how such “experts” hold medical licenses in the first place.

How is this real? How are these people doctors? pic.twitter.com/TDCjWtmFPp — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 14, 2026

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee convened on Wednesday to examine the safety of mifepristone, the abortion pill increasingly distributed via mail and telehealth.

Republicans highlighted cases of coercion, including one where a male physician forced pills on his girlfriend after she refused a spiked drink. Senators also shared stories of abusive partners exploiting online access to these drugs, with one staffer nearly ordering pills under a male name like “Michael” to prove the point.

But it was an unbelievable exchange between Senator Josh Hawley and Dr. Nisha Verma that garnered all the attention. Verma serves as a senior advisor to Physicians for Reproductive Health, an organization advocating for abortion access. She’s a board-certified OB-GYN and abortion provider who has testified before Congress previously.

According to her profile, Verma is also a medical school professor, but her reluctance to address straightforward biology raises serious doubts about her adherence to evidence-based medicine. It’s a stark example of ideology trumping science.

The fireworks started when Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) pressed Verma on the risks of men obtaining abortion pills to harm women. “Can men get pregnant?” Moody asked.

Verma responded, “I treat people with many identities.”

? OMG. Absolutely BRUTAL exchange in the Senate. I can't with these people.



SEN. ASHLEY MOODY: "Ms. Verma, can men get pregnant?"



DR. VERMA: "Um…"



MOODY: "As a doctor, can men get pregnant?"



DR. VERMA: "Um…I mean…"



MOODY: "I'll move to the next doctor. Doctor, can men… pic.twitter.com/hwWCmk91jB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 14, 2026

Unsatisfied, Hawley (R-MO) took over, repeatedly seeking clarity. “Can men get pregnant?” Hawley demanded.

“I’m not sure what the goal of the question is,” Verma replied.

Hawley clarified: “The goal is to establish a biological reality. Can men get pregnant?”

Verma doubled down: “I take care of people with many identities.”

Hawley persisted: “Can men get pregnant?”

“Again, as I’m saying-” Verma began, before Hawley interjected: “You said science and evidence should control. Can men get pregnant? You’re a doctor, I think.”

“Science and evidence should guide medicine,” Verma said.

Hawley pushed: “Do science and evidence tell us that men can get pregnant?”

“I think yes-no questions like this are a political tool,” Verma answered, calling Hawley’s line of questioning “polarizing.”

Hawley fired back: “It is not polarizing to say that women are a biological reality and should be treated and protected as such; that is truth.”

He later added that it “is deeply corrosive to science, to public trust and yes, to constitutional protections for women as women” not to acknowledge that only biological females can get pregnant.

This isn’t the first time leftist witnesses have twisted biology in abortion hearings.

But Verma’s evasions stand out as particularly egregious.

The answer is no. Men cannot get pregnant. If you are a doctor and you cannot answer this question, you should probably consider a new career. — Bo (@dittletv) January 14, 2026

If a person is pregnant that person is a woman.



They can pretend to be a man, they can refer to themselves as a man, they can ask their friends to call them a man and use whatever pronouns they want.



But she’s a woman.



Period. — Rich Toronto (@rich_toronto) January 14, 2026

Episodes like this underscore the left’s detachment from reality, where protecting women from exploitation takes a backseat to appeasing radical activists. Biological facts aren’t negotiable—they’re essential to safeguarding freedom and common sense. If we let ideology override science, we risk more than just hearings; we risk the very foundations of truth in our society.

