Watch Latest Trans Horror: Dad In Dress Kills Ex-Wife, Child, Self At School Hockey Game

For the second time in a week, a transgender person has exploded in a display of spectacular, bloody violence. The latest incident unfolded on Monday in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, where a 56-year-old man reportedly wearing a dress shot four of his family members and a family friend at a high school hockey game. Police say Robert Robert Dorgan (aka Roberta Esposito) killed the mother of his children and one of their kids before taking his own life.

Dorgan's son was reportedly playing in the game that was underway his murderous rage unfolded. Video captured Pawtucket's Dennis M. Lynch Arena as it transitioned from spectator event to deadly madness. As some 15 shots ring out in progressively more rapid sequence, players and fans gradually grasp the reality of what is happening -- first ducking for safety and then fleeing the arena any way they can. After a several-second delay, one final shot can be heard: apparently fired by Dorgan into his own head:

Police say a bystander intervened to stop Dorgan's attack. That hero was able to disarm Dorgan, but the trans shooter had a second firearm in reserve, which he retrieved and used to kill himself. "[The bystander] interjected in this scene, and that's probably what led to a swift end of this tragic event," said Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves. In this alternate video, Dorgan can be seen descending the arena steps before opening fire and then being engaged by the bystander:

Citing court documents, WPRI reported that Dorgan's gender confusion figured in a series of domestic discord spanning years:

In early 2020, Dorgan went to the North Providence Police Department and reported he had recently undergone gender-reassignment surgery and that his father-in-law wanted him out of their North Providence home because of it. Dorgan told police that his father-in-law, who shares the same surname, threatened to “have him murdered by an Asian street gang if he did not move out of the residence,” according to court documents. Dorgan, who said he had lived at the home for seven years, told police that the father-in-law told him, "there's no goddam [sic] way a tranny is going to stay in my house.” ... Around the same time, Dorgan’s then-wife Rhonda Dorgan filed for divorce. Under grounds for divorce, Rhonda initially wrote, “gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic + personality disorder traits.” Those reasons were then crossed out and replaced with “irreconcilable differences which have caused the immediate breakdown of the marriage.”

In the aftermath of Monday's shooting, a visibly shaken adult woman leaving the Pawtucket Police Deparment told reporters, "My father was the shooter. He shot my family, and he's dead now...He has mental health issues...He's sick. He's very sick."

Sorry, fellas -- "Roberta" is off the dating market and rumored to be in an eternal relationship with Satan (X/@VerdadEsPoder via NY Post)

A high-volume X account named "Roberta Dorgano" has been widely speculated as belonging to Robert Dorgan, and features a profile photo that seemingly matches other images of the shooter.

The same account shows right-wing and potentially antisemitic leanings. Many posts seemingly support the effort to declassify the Epstein files, and others showing appreciation for libertarian-minded Rep. Thomas Massie, who has led that campaign. In a post responding to a video of Rep Jamie Raskin struggling to answer a question about Democrats' relative prior disinterest in the Epstein files, the account replied "(((raskin)))," using a triple-parentheses punctuation that's often used on social media to highlight the fact that a given individual is Jewish. Other posts and reposts imply an interest in decreasing illegal immigration, but one has the account replying "fu loser" to a post by border czar Tom Homan. Others show interest in possible voting-machine abuse that disadvantaged President Trump. The account once replied "handcuffs anyone?" to a post about the intelligence community's promotion of the Russiagate hoax.

On Monday, Pawtucket's Dennis M. Lynch Arena was hosting a Senior Night event featuring five hockey teams: a Coventry-Johnston co-op squad, St. Raphael Academy, Providence Country Day School, North Providence and North Smithfield. Dorgan's son was reportedly a senior on the North Providence team. Another player, Silas Core of the Coventry High Knotty Oakers, told WCVB that he and his teammates sought refuge in a locker room: "We barricaded the locker room with our bodies. We were all pressing up against it, and everybody was worried about our parents and everybody."

On Saturday, the account ominously warned against the consequences of ridiculing transgender people: "keep bashing us. but do not wonder why we Go BERSERK."

The reason they go berserk is because transgenderism is a clear and undeniable mental illness often coupled with narcissism and elements of sociopathy. Studies show that up to 50% of all transgenders have been prescribed psychotropic medications at least once while 75% receive some form of psychotherapy. Around 80% of trans patients have been diagnosed with secondary disorders and a high rate of narcissism.

There have been no significant studies beyond the 2011 Swedish cohort study on transgender criminality and no significant studies on their likelihood of violence. This is largely due to the political stigma attached to any objective analysis that might paint transgenderism in a negative light.

Just as the progressive media often tries to hide the trans identity of criminal suspects, the psychological community is also politically motivated to hide the unhinged nature of gender dysphoria. This lack of serious investigation needs to change before trans perpetrated killings become an epidemic.

Despite Dorgan's frothing social media frenzy to defend transgenders as mentally sound and peaceful, he only ended up proving the critics correct.

The latest trans-inflicted bloodshed quickly followed a mass shooting in remote Tumbler Ridge, Canada. There, an 18-year-old biological man in a dress killed his mother and half-brother at home before slaughtering five students and an education assistant at a secondary school where he was formerly a student. Media outlets and Wikipedia have described the shooter as female. Speaking to reporters, officials called him a "gunperson."

The violent episodes come as a sea change is underway where gender-transitions are concerned -- and specifically, those administered on children. In a recent legal landmark, a New York jury found a psychologist and a surgeon liable for malpractice after they convinced a 16-year-old girl to lop off her breasts. It was the first medical malpractice case involving a de-transitioner to reach a verdict. Soon after, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons broke ranks with other medical organizations, recommending that member physicians refrain from performing gender transition surgeries on anyone under age 19.

While it's only right that this turning away from insanity starts with children, Monday's carnage seemingly shows a need for a broader rethinking of transgenderism across all ages.