Jordan Loses 3rd Speaker Vote

Update (1212ET): Jim Jordan lost his third ballot for speaker after 25 Republicans came out against him.

THIRD BALLOT



JORDAN -- 194

JEFFRIES -- 210

MCHENRY -- 6

DONALDS -- 2

EMMER -- 1

ZELDIN -- 4

SCALISE -- 8

GARCIA -- 1

MCCARTHY -- 2

WESTERMAN -- 1 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 20, 2023

Republicans will now hold a closed meeting at 1PM ET to discuss whether Jordan should remain the party's nominee for speaker, according to Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman.

Stay tuned for more...

* * *

Jim Jordan (R-OH) has apparently called his party's bluff. After losing two votes for speaker (by at least 20 votes), Jordan threatened to take his ball and go home, leaving interim speaker (and Democrat darling) Patrick McHenry (R-NC) in charge until January.

Looks like Jordan's haters hate the idea of 'Speaker McHenry' even more, so Jordan is now holding a 3rd vote, today, right now.

Aaaand he's already got 15 'no's' - so it's another bust. Jordan can lose just 4 Republican votes.

TOM KEAN goes for MCCARTHY



NEW VOTE against Jordan



15 against Jordan — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 20, 2023

The move comes after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) nominated Jordan for the 3rd round - suggesting that fences have been mended between Jordan and his Freedom Caucus supporters, and McCarthy's centrist camp - which can't wait to give more money to Ukraine (and now Israel).

McCarthy called Jordan an "effective legislator," prompting laughter from Democrats. McCarthy then fired back at them, calling them ineffective on border policy and other issues.

Watch: