Watch Live: Cuomo Vs. Mamdani Vs. Sliwa Face Off In NYC Mayoral Debate

Watch Live (due to start at 1900ET):

It’s crunch time in the race for Gracie Mansion. With early voting just a week away, Thursday night’s showdown between Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, independent Andrew Cuomo, and Republican Curtis Sliwa could reshape the fight for New York City’s top job - or cement Mamdani’s growing lead.

Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa

The 32-year-old socialist assemblyman from Queens, who rode a wave of progressive enthusiasm to win the Democratic primary, takes the debate stage with a double-digit advantage - and a target squarely on his back. Both Cuomo, the scandal-scarred former governor trying for a comeback, and Sliwa, the Guardian Angels founder and perpetual NYC agitator, are desperate for a breakout moment that could jolt a sluggish race.

The two-hour debate, hosted by NBC 4 New York, Telemundo 47, and Politico, will be broadcast live from 30 Rockefeller Plaza starting at 7 p.m. ET. The first hour will be televised, while the second will be streamed.

It marks the first time all three contenders will share the same stage - and likely one of the last before voters head to the polls.

Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, is now trying to recast his image from firebrand activist to pragmatic reformer. Once known for chanting “Defund the Police,” he now talks affordability, housing, and “a safer, fairer city.” But Cuomo and Sliwa are expected to hammer him over public safety, policing, and his earlier rhetoric.

Cuomo’s Tightrope

For Cuomo, the debate is do-or-die. Polls show the former governor trailing far behind his onetime primary rival, and he’s hoping a commanding performance can remind voters why they once trusted him to steer the state through crises.

Running as an independent, Cuomo is pitching himself as a centrist savior - the adult in the room between the “socialist left” and “Republican irrelevance.” But he faces a delicate balancing act: luring moderate Democrats and independents without appearing too cozy with conservatives.

“Mamdani’s a risk,” Cuomo told supporters this week. “I’m experience.” But experience cuts both ways — his 2021 resignation amid sexual harassment allegations still hangs over his candidacy like a storm cloud.

Then there’s Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. Polling a distant third, the red-bereted rabble-rouser is under pressure to prove he deserves to stay in the race. Many anti-Mamdani voters see him as a spoiler splitting the non-progressive vote and want him to bow out in favor of Cuomo.

Sliwa says forget it. “I’m not going anywhere,” he told the Post. “New Yorkers deserve someone who doesn’t owe the machine a thing.” Expect the longtime radio host to use the debate to rail against crime, corruption, and “career politicians.”

Trump’s Shadow Looms

Even though Donald Trump isn’t on the ballot, his presence lingers. The president recently threatened to cut federal aid to New York if Mamdani wins - and even floated deploying the National Guard. Cuomo claims he’s the only candidate tough enough to stand up to Trump; Mamdani fires back that he’s the only one with no ties to him. As for Sliwa, a registered Republican, he’s keeping his distance - calling Trump “a distraction” and “not exactly a fan of Curtis Sliwa.”

The debate could define the home stretch of the race. Mamdani wants to project competence and calm; Cuomo needs redemption; Sliwa just wants relevance. For voters watching a city teetering between progressive dreams and hard realities, Thursday night may be the clearest look yet at who can actually run it.