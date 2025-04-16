Watch Live: Stocks Puke As Fed Chair Powell Raises Specter Of Stagflation, Awaiting "Greater Clarity"

Update (1330ET) : Key highlights from Powell's prepared remarks:

Powell said: "tariffs are highly likely to generate at least a temporary rise in inflation."

"The inflationary effects could also be more persistent. Avoiding that outcome will depend on the size of the effects, on how long it takes for them to pass through fully to prices, and, ultimately, on keeping longer-term inflation expectations well anchored.

Powell again stressed the central bank's focus on preventing potential tariff-driven price hikes from triggering a more persistent rise in inflation.

“Our obligation is to keep longer-term inflation expectations well anchored and to make certain that a one-time increase in the price level does not become an ongoing inflation problem,” Powell said.

Powell added that policymakers would balance their dual responsibilities of fostering maximum employment and stable prices, “keeping in mind that, without price stability, we cannot achieve the long periods of strong labor market conditions that benefit all Americans.”

Powell raised the spectre of stagflation:

"We may find ourselves in the challenging scenario in which our dual-mandate goals are in tension. If that were to occur, we would consider how far the economy is from each goal, and the potentially different time horizons over which those respective gaps would be anticipated to close."

This differs from Waller earlier this week:

Should the Fed face both a rapidly slowing economy and still elevated inflation, “the risk of recession would outweigh the risk of escalating inflation.”

As they seek greater certainty about how President Donald Trump’s economic policies, especially on trade, will affect the US economy, Powell and other Fed policymakers have expressed support for holding rates steady.

“For the time being, we are well positioned to wait for greater clarity before considering any adjustments to our policy stance,” Powell said.

The remarks reinforce a message Powell has repeatedly emphasized, including most recently on April 4: Fed officials are in no hurry to change the central bank’s benchmark policy rate.

Neil Dutta at Renaissance Macro quipped:

“Recession odds are climbing even further as Powell pushes back the timing of cuts.”

Stocks tumbled on the prepared remarks:

Which economy will Fed Chair Powell choose to discuss this afternoon as, for the second time in less than two weeks, he will weigh in with his sense of what's in store for Americans on inflation and jobs, and what the central bank may do about it if they veer off course.

Will it be the 'soft' survey based economy (with this morning's collapse in the New York Business Leaders survey as the latest example) or the 'hard' data based economy (with this morning's surge in retail sales and manufacturing production showing strength)...

The last time he spoke (on April 4th - 2 days after Liberation Day), Powell voiced essentially a wait-and-see approach, saying "it is too soon to say what will be the appropriate path for monetary policy."

Marcin Kazmierczak, Co-founder & COO of RedStone:

"Markets will be hyper-focused on Powell's inflation commentary and rate cut signals, with any acknowledgment of economic growth concerns potentially triggering significant market reactions."

As Reuters reports, earlier this week Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that if Trump continues to peel back tariffs to a lower baseline, the central bank would do well to hang tight on interest rates in the first half of this year and perhaps cut gradually in the second half as tariff-elevated inflation subsides.

If Trump sticks to higher tariffs, Waller said, the unemployment rate could jump and the Fed would need to cut more aggressively.

Other Fed policymakers have been more hawkish, focusing on signs that short-term inflation expectations have surged and could, as St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem put it, "seep" into longer-term expectations, potentially forcing the Fed to keep rates high or even raise them further.

It's not clear which view is closer to Powell's, or in how much detail he might articulate which way he leans.

"Besides the guidance on rates (where a probability close to 80% is discounted for a rate cut in June), the market will be looking for cues about the Fed's possibilities to deal with market turmoil," says Commerzbank's head of interest rates strategy, Michael Leister in a note this morning.

Of course, President Trump has been very public about his views on what he thinks Powell should do... demanding rate-cuts to prop up markets/economy during the interregnum between tariff teror and tax-cut euphoria.

Thank you for the introduction. I am looking forward to our conversation, Professor Rajan. First, I will briefly discuss the outlook for the economy and monetary policy.

At the Fed, we are always focused on the dual-mandate goals given to us by Congress: maximum employment and stable prices. Despite heightened uncertainty and downside risks, the U.S. economy is still in a solid position. The labor market is at or near maximum employment. Inflation has come down a great deal but is running a bit above our 2 percent objective.

Recent Economic Data

Turning to the incoming data, we will get the initial reading on first-quarter GDP in a couple of weeks. The data in hand so far suggest that growth has slowed in the first quarter from last year's solid pace. Despite strong motor vehicle sales, overall consumer spending appears to have grown modestly. In addition, strong imports during the first quarter, reflecting attempts by businesses to get ahead of potential tariffs, are expected to weigh on GDP growth.

Surveys of households and businesses report a sharp decline in sentiment and elevated uncertainty about the outlook, largely reflecting trade policy concerns. Outside forecasts for the full year are coming down and, for the most part, point to continued slowing but still positive growth. We are closely tracking incoming data as households and businesses continue to digest these developments.

In the labor market, during the first three months of the year, nonfarm payrolls grew by an average of 150,000 jobs a month. While job growth has slowed relative to last year, the combination of low layoffs and lower labor force growth has kept the unemployment rate in a low and stable range. Meanwhile, the ratio of job openings to unemployed job seekers has remained just above 1, near its pre-pandemic level. Wage growth has continued to moderate while still outpacing inflation. Overall, the labor market appears to be in solid condition and broadly in balance and is not a significant source of inflationary pressure.

As for our price-stability mandate, inflation has significantly eased from its pandemic highs of mid-2022 without the kind of painful rise in unemployment that has frequently accompanied efforts to bring down high inflation. Progress on inflation continues at a gradual pace, and recent readings remain above our 2 percent objective. Estimates based on data released last week show that total PCE prices rose 2.3 percent over the 12 months ending in March and that, excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core PCE prices rose 2.6 percent.

Looking forward, the new Administration is in the process of implementing substantial policy changes in four distinct areas: trade, immigration, fiscal policy, and regulation. Those policies are still evolving, and their effects on the economy remain highly uncertain. As we learn more, we will continue to update our assessment. The level of the tariff increases announced so far is significantly larger than anticipated. The same is likely to be true of the economic effects, which will include higher inflation and slower growth. Both survey- and market-based measures of near-term inflation expectations have moved up significantly, with survey participants pointing to tariffs. Survey measures of longer-term inflation expectations, for the most part, appear to remain well anchored; market-based breakevens continue to run close to 2 percent.

Monetary Policy

As we gain a better understanding of the policy changes, we will have a better sense of the implications for the economy, and hence for monetary policy. Tariffs are highly likely to generate at least a temporary rise in inflation. The inflationary effects could also be more persistent. Avoiding that outcome will depend on the size of the effects, on how long it takes for them to pass through fully to prices, and, ultimately, on keeping longer-term inflation expectations well anchored.

Our obligation is to keep longer-term inflation expectations well anchored and to make certain that a one-time increase in the price level does not become an ongoing inflation problem. As we act to meet that obligation, we will balance our maximum-‑employment and price-stability mandates, keeping in mind that, without price stability, we cannot achieve the long periods of strong labor market conditions that benefit all Americans. We may find ourselves in the challenging scenario in which our dual-mandate goals are in tension. If that were to occur, we would consider how far the economy is from each goal, and the potentially different time horizons over which those respective gaps would be anticipated to close.

Conclusion

As that great Chicagoan Ferris Bueller once noted, "Life moves pretty fast." For the time being, we are well positioned to wait for greater clarity before considering any adjustments to our policy stance. We continue to analyze the incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks. We understand that elevated levels of unemployment or inflation can be damaging and painful for communities, families, and businesses. We will continue to do everything we can to achieve our maximum-employment and price-stability goals.

Thank you. I look forward to your questions.