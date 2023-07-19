Watch Live: IRS Whistleblowers - One, A Gay Democrat - Testify Against Bidens

Two IRS whistleblowers are scheduled to testify at the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, where they're expected to describe an "undeniable pattern of preferential treatment" for the Biden family, and "obstruction of the normal investigative process" when it comes to the multi-year investigation into Hunter Biden.

"From the thousands of financial records we’ve obtained, we know the Biden family set up over a 20 shell companies, engaged in intentionally complicated financial transactions with foreign adversaries, and made a concerted effort to hide the payments and avoid scrutiny," said Committee Chairman James Comer last month.

This is far from a partisan witch hunt - as one of the whistleblowers, who previously testified before the House Ways & Means Committee last month, is a 13-year special agent with the IRS' Criminal Investigation Division, and is a "gay Democrat married to a man," according to his prepared testimony obtained by Fox News.

The anonymous whistleblower will also say that Hunter Biden "should have been charged with a tax felony, and not only the tax misdemeanor charge," and that communications and text messages reviewed by investigators "may be a contradiction to what President Biden was saying about not being involved in Hunter’s oversea business dealings."

That whistleblower is also expected to testify on several instances in which prosecutors "did not follow the ordinary process, slow-walked the investigation, and put in place unnecessary approvals and roadblocks from effectively and efficiently investigating the case," including prosecutors blocking questioning and interviewing of Hunter Biden’s adult children. The whistleblower is also expected to ask Congress and the Biden Administration to "consider a special counsel" for the Hunter Biden investigation and "all the related cases and spin-off investigations that have come forward from this investigation." -Fox News

The other whistleblower, Gary Shapley, testified in May that he witnessed "examples of preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected."

The whistleblowers are also alleging that federal prosecutors blocked lines of questioning related to President Biden and that the US attorney in charge of the probe, David Weiss, did not have full authority to bring charges.

"Related cases that I believe are subject to the same problems and difficulties we had," the anonymous whistleblower is expected to testify, and will add that Congress should consider "establishing an official channel for Federal investigators to pull the emergency cord and raise the issue of the appointment of a special counsel for consideration by your senior officials."