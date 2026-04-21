Watch Live: Kevin Warsh Faces Democratic Fire In Contentious Senate Confirmation Hearing For Fed Chair

President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh, is scheduled to appear before the Senate Banking Committee today at 10:00 a.m. ET for his confirmation hearing - his first public test in the high-stakes process to become the next chair of the central bank.

The hearing, set to take place in the Dirksen Senate Office Building Room 538 in a hybrid open session, comes less than a month before current Chair Jerome Powell’s term expires on May 15. Warsh, a former Fed governor who served from 2006 to 2011, was nominated by Trump on March 4 to serve as both a Board member and chairman.

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Warsh, a former Fed governor who has spent years criticizing the institution as directionless and in need of “regime change," now has the chance to outline his vision for remaking the world’s most powerful central bank. But he faces a delicate balancing act: signaling loyalty to Trump’s push for lower interest rates while reassuring markets, lawmakers, and global observers that he will safeguard the Fed’s independence and keep inflation in check.

As of this writing, Polymarket currently assigns roughly 33% odds that Warsh will be confirmed in time to replace Powell when his term expires on May 15.

Kevin Warsh confirmed as Fed Chair by May 15?

Yes 39% · No 61%

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In prepared opening remarks released yesterday, Warsh strikes a deliberate tone on the politically sensitive issue of central bank independence. He plans to state that “monetary policy independence is essential” and that decisions must rest on “analytic rigor, meaningful deliberation and unclouded decision-making.” At the same time, he will argue that the Fed has sometimes “extended its reach” beyond its core mandate, eroding its credibility, and that presidents or lawmakers expressing views on interest rates does not inherently undermine operational independence.

He also declares that “inflation is a choice” and that the Fed must take responsibility for price stability while staying firmly “in its lane” - avoiding fiscal, regulatory, or social policy areas where it lacks authority or expertise.

As anticipated, Senate Democrats are preparing to aggressively question Warsh, focusing on whether he can truly insulate the Fed from political pressure - especially given Trump’s repeated calls for sharply lower interest rates. Ranking Member Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and other Democrats have signaled they will press him on potential conflicts of interest, the adequacy of his financial disclosures (which revealed more than $100 million in assets but left some holdings opaque), plans to divest certain investments, and any private communications with the Trump administration.

All 11 Democrats on the committee are widely expected to oppose the nomination. Some had pushed to delay the hearing pending the outcome of Justice Department investigations involving Powell and Governor Lisa Cook, but those efforts did not succeed.

On the Republican side, support for Warsh appears solid, though not unanimous. A handful of GOP senators have voiced reservations linked to the ongoing probes, but the party holds the majority and is positioned to advance the nomination out of committee.

Markets and policymakers will be watching closely for any signals on Warsh’s views regarding the Fed’s balance sheet, the pace of potential rate cuts, and his overall approach to the dual mandate. Analysts describe him as pragmatic rather than a radical departure from current policy, but today’s testimony could shift expectations ahead of the next FOMC meeting.

According to Goldman, here's what to watch for:

On Econ (Mericle): i) How has the war affected his views – Has he shifted toward the FOMC’s wait-and-see approach, which might signal an intention to work toward building consensus? Ii) Does he talk about looking through tariff + energy passthrough? How will Warsh characterize where inflation stands + how the FOMC should treat tariff and oil effects? Iii) What does he say about shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet? Are incremental reductions related to regulatory + supervisory changes enough or is he still pushing for a more substantial reduction?



Tillis block (Pastrick): Senator Tillis key to watch: No expectation that he will oppose Warsh as a candidate but we do NOT expect to see any openings from Tillis that outline a new position on not supporting the nomination while Fed Chair Powell is under legal scrutiny.



On Rates markets (Marshall): i) Insight into where Warsh anchors his longer-run views could impact the distribution of risks around terminal rate pricing; ii) That Warsh supports a smaller balance sheet would come as no surprise, but details around how he might seek to achieve it, and what potential Fed/Treasury interaction might look like, would shape market perceptions on balance sheet trajectory; iii) Bank regulation: Emphasis on things like adjustments to the liquidity rules + internal liquidity stress testing could reinforce the case that meaningful shifts in policy follow a shift in reserve demand (rather than result from efforts to shift the reserve framework)

The confirmation process remains fluid. A committee vote would follow today’s hearing, with the full Senate expected to take up the nomination soon after. Warsh’s performance - particularly how he navigates questions on Fed independence amid White House expectations - will be pivotal in determining whether he assumes the role by mid-May.