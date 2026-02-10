Watch Live: Lutnick Testifies He 'Barely Had Anything' To Do With Epstein

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is currently testifying in front of the Senate Appropriations Committee on broadband deployment funding - however the conversation quickly veered into his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Lutnick insisted he "barely had anything to do with that person," referring to Epstein, though he admitted that he went to Epstein's island and had lunch with him in 2012, and that he couldn't recall why he went to the island owned by the then-convicted pedophile.

SEN. VAN HOLLEN: Why do the Epstein files show you coordinating a meeting and planning a visit with Jeffrey Epstein on his private island in December 2012?



HOWARD LUTNICK: I barely had anything to do with that person, okay?

*LUTNICK ON EPSTEIN: 'HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING'

*LUTNICK: I DIDN'T HAVE DINNER IN EPSTEIN APARTMENT IN 2011

*LUTNICK: DON'T RECALL WHY WE WENT TO EPSTEIN ISLAND IN 2012

*LUTNICK: I DID VISIT EPSTEIN ISLAND, HAD LUNCH WITH HIM

*LUTNICK: I 'BARELY HAD ANYTHING' TO DO WITH EPSTEIN

*LUTNICK: I PROBABLY HAD TOTAL 10 EMAILS WITH EPSTEIN

While Republicans may keep the testimony on topic, expect Democrats to pepper him with more Epstein questions...

