Watch Live: President Trump Delivers Remarks From Oval Office

The White House has just announced that President Trump will deliver remarks from The Oval Office at 11ET, providing no context or theme for what he will discuss.

There's plenty of speculation as he has been busy over the last 24 hours:

Will he mention the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve? Will he discuss blocking all funding to South Africa? Will he bring up Ukraine's minerals deal and his Russian sanctions threat? Will his adjustment from "hatchet" to "scalpel" approach for DOGE come up? Will he bring up Europe's "ReArm" plan? Will he mock Congressman Green's outburst? Will he announce a federal ban on China's DeepSeek app? Will he explain why he temporarily folded on his sanctions threats against Mexico and Canada? Or, is Trump trying to front-run Fed Chair Powell's speech at 1230ET on the economy and jobs report today?

Your guess is as good as ours...

Watch live here:

* * *

