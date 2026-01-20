Watch Live: President Trump Joins White House Press Briefing Before Davos Trip

Trump is expected to appear at Tuesday’s White House press briefing to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of his second term.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt teased the surprise in a post on X, saying, "A very special guest will be joining me at the podium today.... TUNE IN.”

The rare appearance at the briefing podium comes as the president faces extraordinary pushback from America’s European allies over his planned tariffs over Greenland, tensions he’ll face in person this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Watch the full briefing here... "Brace!"