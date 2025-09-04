Watch Live: RFK Jr. Testifies Before Senate Amid CDC Turmoil

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is testifying before the Senate today on the Trump administration's health agenda - where he's expected to face questions over a spate of firings and other leadership changes at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Of note, RFK Jr. moved to fire former CDC Director Susan Monarez, while several top leaders at the agency resigned in protest.

The rot within the CDC goes back decades, however the most glaring example of their incompetence - or worse, was on full display during the COVID-19 pandemic - when the agency knew as early as October of 2020 that the median Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) of covid was a tiny 0.23% (meaning 99.8% of the population was not under threat).

Instead of focusing their response on those actually at risk - the elderly and the frail, the CDC joined with Democrats to fear monger over "mass deaths in the streets".

Now, as Kennedy cleans house, the left is losing their minds.

Meanwhile, a CDC advisory committee has launched a review of COVID-19 vaccines, and will review data on the shots related to their safety, effectiveness, and immunogenicity, according to an Aug. 20 document, which was released by the CDC.

Members also plan to look at gaps in existing knowledge “relating to bio distribution, pharmacokinetics, and persistence of the spike protein, mRNA, and lipid nanoparticles to inform immunization recommendations,” the document states.

Studies have found that the spike protein and mRNA in the vaccines persist for some time. Lipid nanoparticles are used to deliver the mRNA.