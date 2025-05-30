Watch Live: Trump And Musk Hold Press Conference On DOGE Chief's Last Day

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are holding a press conference on Musk's last day as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"I am having a Press Conference tomorrow at 1:30 P.M. EST, with Elon Musk, at the Oval Office. This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way. Elon is terrific! See you tomorrow at the White House," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Watch Live:

As the Epoch Times notes further, since Trump took office, Musk has led DOGE with the goal of identifying opportunities for spending and personnel cuts across the federal government amid record national debt. DOGE’s efforts have drawn criticism from Democrats and legal challenges.

Musk announced on May 28 that he planned on leaving the federal government as his 130-day term as a special government employee is ending.

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” Musk said in a post on the social media platform X.

“The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

Musk has recently criticized the House-passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act, expressing his concerns over the budget deficit.

While the bill makes sweeping cuts to federal programs like the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, and Medicaid—specifically through the imposition of more stringent income and work requirements, in addition to an increased financial burden on states to fund the entitlements—some officials have estimated that it could still negatively impact the deficit.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the legislation could increase the deficit by $3.8 trillion over 10 years—prompting criticism from Musk and other budget hawks.

“I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk said during an appearance on “CBS Sunday Morning.” “I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful, but I don’t know if it can be both.”

Trump has been outspoken in his support of the package, personally working to sway conservative critics. After Musk’s comments, the president said on May 28 “I’m not happy about certain aspects of it, but I’m thrilled by other aspects of it.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has endorsed the package, saying it would be “jet fuel for the U.S. economy.”

In response to the DOGE-related concerns, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller said in a post on X that spending cuts recommended by DOGE could only be handled through a rescissions package or appropriations bill.

The White House on May 28 confirmed it would soon send Congress a $9.4 billion request to cut spending, wrapping in several of DOGE’s suggested cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development.