Watch Live: Trump Sets Out His 'Vision For The World' In Key UN Assembly Address

President Trump is now speaking at the United Nations General Assembly...

Trump's address begins more like a State of the Union than a UN General Assembly speech. He's mentioned mortgage rates, inflation, the stock market (twice), tax cuts, regulation – and boasted about how the US is the "best country" in which to do business. -via Bloomberg White House & National Security Editor Michael Jamrisko

Trump begins by bragging that "we are the hottest country anywhere in the world, and there is no other country even close." -via Bloomberg State Department & Foreign Policy Reporter Eric Martin

Trump boasts about the US economy. "We are rapidly reversing the economic calamity we inherited from the previous administration, including ruinous price increases and record-setting inflation, inflation like we've never had before. Under my leadership, energy costs are down, gasoline prices are down, grocery prices are down, mortgage rates are down, and inflation has been defeated. The only thing that's up is the stock market, which just hit a record high." -via Bloomberg State Department & Foreign Policy Reporter Eric Martin

Trump is now boasting about resolving the "seven wars" that were "un-endable." -via Bloomberg White House & National Security Editor Michael Jamrisko

Trump complains that the United Nations wasn't part of his work to end wars around the world. "The UN has such tremendous potential. I've always said it. It has such tremendous, tremendous, tremendous potential. But it's not even coming close to living up to that potential," Trump says. -via Bloomberg State Department & Foreign Policy Reporter Eric Martin

Trump is now going into details about the death and destruction in the Ukraine war, taking a swipe at predecessor Joe Biden and saying "It shows you what leadership is, what bad leadership can do to a country." -via Bloomberg State Department & Foreign Policy Reporter Eric Martin

Trump says the US is fully prepared to impose "a very strong round of powerful tariffs, which would stop the bloodshed, I believe, very quickly" if Putin doesn't agree to end the war in Ukraine. That's a threat he's made several times this year without following through.-via Bloomberg State Department & Foreign Policy Reporter Eric Martin

Trump says European nations must "immediately cease all energy purchases from Russia. Otherwise, we're all wasting a lot of time."-via Bloomberg State Department & Foreign Policy Reporter Eric Martin

Trump chastises the UN for "creating new problems for us to solve," highlighting uncontrolled immigration at the top of the list. -via Bloomberg White House & National Security Editor Michelle Jamrisko

Trump said the "number one political issue of our time" is "the crisis of uncontrolled migration." Trump made illegal immigration the central issue of his reelection campaign and has carried out mass deportations since taking office. -via Bloomberg White House Correspondent Kate Sullivan

After a brief preview of a US call for the world to come together to end the development of biological weapons, Trump dives into a discussion of migration, saying that he has stopped their illegal arrival to the US, and calls on other countries to take their own steps to protect their own borders.-via Bloomberg State Department & Foreign Policy Reporter Eric Martin

"You're destroying your countries. They're being destroyed," Trump says, calling out Europe for allowing "illegal aliens" to "pour in." -via Bloomberg White House & National Security Editor Michelle Jamrisko

Tuesday is a big day in New York, as Trump returns to his home city for a much anticipated address before the United Nations General Assembly amid the week-long UN summit, where he's expected to lay out his 'vision for the world'. This one marks the 80th anniversary of the UN, and all eyes will be on the globe's biggest stage for world leaders.

Interestingly, he'll actually be the second world leader to address the general assembly on Tuesday. Trump will follow left-wing President Lula of Brazil, who actually says he's not on speaking terms with the US president, especially given the ongoing Bolsonaro trial and tariff saga which has sent relations with Washington spiraling. Trump is to speak at 09:50 ET 14:50 BST at the UN General Assembly.

The White House has previewed that Trump while at the UN headquarters will hold a multilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan while at the gathering. There will additionally be a bilateral meeting with Argentina's conservative President Milei.

An important meeting with Ukraine’s President Zelensky on the sidelines is also planned. "I would like to receive the signals, how close we are to understanding that the security guarantees from all partners are those what we need," Zelensky said before preparing to travel to the US, according to Bloomberg.

"We have prepared the basis for security guarantees that Europe is ready to adopt, taking into account that the United States of America will be there," the Ukrainian leader continued. "We have had many discussions, including among the leadership of our armies and general staffs with the Europeans and the Americans."

The Ukraine war and potential for build-up to WW3 if a negotiated offramp is not found is expected to receive mention, but also the conflict in Gaza is expected to dominate the assembly.

Relations with America's leading European allies are currently strained on the Palestinian issue, given the UK, France, and many others have moved to formally recognize a Palestinian state, resulting in condemnation from the US and Israel. Trump will likely raise the issue in his speech, and offer push-back.

The White House has further previewed that Trump will describe "how globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order, and he will articulate his straightforward constructive vision for the world."

Karoline Leavitt also said he'll review the administration's "historic accomplishments in just eight months, including the ending of seven global wars and conflicts." It will further include "touting the renewal of American strength around the world."

While not in attendance, without doubt Russia's Vladimir Putin and other 'rivals' and 'enemies' of the United States will be following Trump's speech very closely.