Trump Surrenders In Georgia For Booking As Scores Of Supporters Show Up

Former President Donald Trump surrendered at the Fulton County jail on Thursday on state charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Trump is 6'3" and 215 lbs.

We are watching the republic die before our eyes pic.twitter.com/9dBMP3KYqb — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 24, 2023

🔥🚨BREAKING: President Trump has arrived at the Fulton County Jail. pic.twitter.com/VVyL0nESus — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 24, 2023

Donald J. Trump

Height: 6' 3"

Weight: 215

Meanwhile, Trump supporters have been waiting for hours outside the jail:

‘Blacks for Trump’ group outside the Fulton County Jail ahead of Trump’s surrender in Atlanta today pic.twitter.com/bG1PIpMY8P — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 24, 2023

'Blacks for Trump' group shares why they are supporting Trump outside the Fulton County Jail pic.twitter.com/Ox3AtyeLSy — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 24, 2023

MUST WATCH: #FultonCounty Sheriff’s officers are violating the First Amendment right of Trump supporters and the media who showed up to the Fulton County Jail today ahead of President Trump’s arrest.



Officers with black masks and guns placed barricades up in the location where… pic.twitter.com/1KoxBdc3OI — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 24, 2023

Trump and 18 other people were indicted last week after being accused by Fulton County DA Fani Willis of participating in a scheme to flip the results of the election - many of whom have already turned themselves in, including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis on Wednesday and John Eastman and Mark Meadows on Tuesday.

As the Washington Times reports;

the scene outside the jail was anything but normal Thursday. It included supporters of the former president such as Cliff MacMorris, 66, from Naples, Florida, who held a flag that read, “Trump Won Save America.” He and his wife, Georgine, spent the night in Atlanta. “You don’t have the right to persecute somebody unjustly,” Cliff MacMorris said. His wife said the indictments against the former president were politically motivated because of the four years of “prosperity, safety, freedom” that Trump achieved in the White House. “They must be worried about him for some reason,” she said. Sharon Anderson, 67, from east Tennessee, was outside the jail for a second straight day. She had spent the night in a car with the air conditioning running. “I’m here to support Donald J. Trump. I want him to see some of the millions that show up at the polls for him.”

Trump faces 13 separate counts in Georgia, including a racketeering charge and several fraud and false statement count. Trump had until Friday to turn himself in.