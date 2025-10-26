Watch: Lunatic Arrested And Charged After Brutally Attacking Man In Inflatable Trump Costume

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A deranged leftist in Massachusetts has been arrested and charged after he violently attacked a man wearing an inflatable costume of President Trump.

Trump supporter Jonathan Silveira told reporters that he was walking to a so called ‘No Kings’ protest in Swampscott when the assailant. Michael Curll, became enraged over the costume.

“He just didn’t want me there. He kept yelling and screaming. I kept telling him to get away from me, and he kept telling people around him that he wanted to punch me in the face,” the guy in the costume stated.

“I don’t understand why he got that crazy. I was just trying to get a few laughs. I thought it would be a couple of back-and-forths, you know, nothing like that,” Silveira added.

Video was captured of the assault and the subsequent arrest by Silveira’s girlfriend.

Curll has pleaded not guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

His attorney has claimed that Silveira was to blame for the altercation and hit Curll in the face with a metal pole, an accusation he has vehemently denied.

NBC Boston reports that Curll is due back in court in December on several unrelated charges in, including assault and battery, drug possession and criminal trespassing.

Who do you believe?

Man really saw a blow-up Trump suit and chose violence 💀 This country is an SNL skit at this point. — Calvin | Kiwi (@Kiwiuh) October 25, 2025

How dare that man wear a Trump costume and force an attack on himself. Luckily, a liberal judge will realize that the real victim is the man forced to look at a Trump costume and drop all charges. — Ungrateful Peasant (@JamesjmaersonIV) October 25, 2025

Imagine losing a fight to an inflate and then getting charged for it. — Speak Truth & Raise Hell (@SpeakTruthAndRH) October 25, 2025

Is it possible for us to go a single day in this country without a radical leftist terrorist attack?



Please? pic.twitter.com/Ne0Xf7Xqxi — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 25, 2025

It’s time. We need a TV show, a podcast, something dedicated exclusively to TDS. Just making fun of it. Plenty of material each week. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 25, 2025

