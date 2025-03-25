Watch: Lunatics At AOC Rally Brazenly Call For Trump To Be Tortured & Murdered

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

This is what the Democratic Party now represents.

Hordes of lunatics at an AOC/Bernie Sanders rally were recorded threatening violence and calling for President Trump to be tortured and murdered.

One attendee wielding a sign depicting Trump’s severed head was asked “are you calling for for his death?” and responded “I am yes, I believe it’s time the people straight cut his fucking head off.”

Another blathered about hanging Trump by his ankles from a lamppost until dead, stating “the only good fascist is a dead fascist.”

Another attendee stated that violence “is the only thing they’re going to listen to now,” adding that “I feel like we’ve done the rallies… if (violence) is what we need to do then that’s what we need to do.”

Watch:

Open calls for vioIence against Trump at the AOC + Bernie rally in Denver pic.twitter.com/ppo6ZbbDgY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 24, 2025

Wow.

It is obvious that AOC and Bernie breed hate. — Brenda (@paisleylizard1) March 25, 2025

They’re not even skirting around it anymore.

Or a national party. — SteveEP 🇺🇸 (@SteveOreno11) March 24, 2025

These people are absolutely unhinged.

And it’s doubly offensive that it comes from weaklings



They’re asking to learn hard lessons — Alaric (@Alaric_Returns) March 25, 2025

Do you ever see this kind of behaviour at MAGA rallies?

They promised a civil war but said we would start it. Tsk. Tsk. Tsk. — goaliedad030 (@goaliedad030) March 25, 2025

If you had to choose a side would you stand with normal everyday people who want more efficient government and an administration that works in their best interest, or skull mask wearing freaks who want to chop off the President’s head?

Threatening the president of the United States is a class D felony under United States Code Title 18, Section 871. It is punishable by up to 5 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, a $100 special assessment, and up to 3 years of supervised release. — Mark Anthony (@MyLoveofChrist) March 24, 2025

Which is on ‘the right side of history’ as ‘progressives’ repeatedly ask?

The silence is deafening — Jewels (@Sissylee721) March 24, 2025

And no, this isn’t an isolated incident.

Is it any wonder these mentally disturbed people start acting like this when the Democrats they have been conditioned to worship are openly calling for violence?

