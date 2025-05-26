Watch: Macron's Wife Smacks Him In The Face In Front Of Press

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

French President Emmanuel Macron faces international humiliation as he was caught on camera getting smacked by his wife during a diplomatic visit to Vietnam.

The entire world got a glimpse into the relationship between the French premier and his wife, who literally used to be his teacher when he was a little boy. As the door of the airplane opened, Brigitte Macron palmed him full in the face.

Macron immediately saw the cameras and acted like nothing had happened, before going back behind the door of the plane and presumably begging his wife to stop physically attacking him.

Bizarre moment Emmanuel Macron is slapped by his wife Brigitte pic.twitter.com/kYsE5MCDV1 — The Sun (@TheSun) May 26, 2025

POW. Let’s see that again…

Macron slapped by his wife Brigitte. pic.twitter.com/cZDzdgPZnq — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) May 26, 2025

As the pair then reemerged, Brigitte refused to hold his hand while walking down the steps.

Imagine for one moment if Macron pushed his wife in the face like this? Imagine!! Domestic abuse against men is common and widely ignored. All violence is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/iQeN6Eumcg — Nick Buckley MBE (@NickBuckleyMBE) May 26, 2025

Macron looked extremely tense, and his fist was tightly clenched as he strained to hold back his anger.

Breaking:



French President Emmanuel Macron got slapped by his wife on face🇫🇷



French President Macron's reaction after wife Brigitte Macron slapped him in the face🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/fKDKNzTC0H — Manni (@ThadhaniManish_) May 26, 2025

This isn’t going to do much to quell these rumours:

It’s now known by every other world leader that the French President’s wife pushes him around.

The memes are forever:

pic.twitter.com/BtgTleFJkQ — Adonis EL Comedor de ternera Pewpewski (@TheFlawdaKid) May 26, 2025

Trump knows how to treat Macron:

He’s always been an idiot.

* * *

