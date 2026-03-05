Watch: Marine Veteran Protesting Iran War Suffers Broken Arm In Scuffle With GOP Senator

It's merely less than a week in to the Iran war and Trump's Operation Epic Fury, being done in cooperation with Israel, and much of the whole Middle East region is on fire. The blowback has been fierce, and as the energy supply disruptions compound and begin to be felt at the gas pumps in American, we expect growing blowback among the US domestic public as well.

Washington has already expended untold blood and treasure in the horrific two-decade long quagmires of Iraq and Afghanistan, and US interventions have resulted in mass death and enduring instability in places like Libya and Syria as well. President Trump of course ran on a "no new Middle East regime change wars" platform, but with the massive attack on Iran, here we go again... And already some Iraq war veterans are loudly calling out the Trump administration over this new 'war of choice':

BREAKING 🚨 MARINE: “NO ONE WANTS TO DIE FOR ISRAEL”



U.S. Marine Brian McGinnis got dragged out of a senate hearing for standing up and saying what everyone is thinking.



Reports that they BROKE his hand.



This is a patriot. pic.twitter.com/RiO3ohgdoQ — ADAM (@AdameMedia) March 4, 2026

An Iraq War Marine veteran was forcibly removed from a Senate hearing after speaking out against the war with Iran. Veteran Brian McGinnis earlier posted a video on X saying he had come to Washington, D.C. to challenge lawmakers over the expanding conflict.

"I’m here to speak out against the Senate and ask them why they are going to send our men and women into harm’s way," he said.

During the hearing, McGinnis stood up from the audience and interrupted proceedings, declaring loudly: "Israel is the reason for this war. America does not want to fight this war for Israel."

Security quickly confronted the retired Marine and began dragging him out of the chamber. McGinnis kept shouting at the senators in the room, and the situation fast escalated - with security at one point almost carrying him out.

This is Brian McGinnis, who had his arm broken by AIPAC-funded Republican Senator Tim Sheehy.



Brian McGinnis showed up in Washington, D.C., this morning for all Americans who felt betrayed by our government starting another war.



"Anybody who feels disillusioned and betrayed by… pic.twitter.com/wilCtYbt1B — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) March 4, 2026

"Your inability to name that shows your ineptness as leaders," he said, adding, "No one wants to fight for Israel."

During the struggle at the doorway, McGinnis' hand apparently became trapped between the door and the frame while he continued trying to speak, resulting in injury.

"Montana Republican Sen. Tim Sheehy has defended himself after an anti-war protester he was helping remove from a Capitol Hill hearing was injured," The Telegraph writes. "The incident unfolded when Sheehy came to the aid of Capitol Police as they struggled to remove the activist from a committee hearing on Wednesday." Sheehy can be seen almost tackling McGinnis rugby style.

Witnesses said the confrontation appeared to leave McGinnis injured, with some observers stating it looked as if his hand or arm was broken during the struggle. The moment in the video was graphic as a snap is heard.

Lara Loomer isn't happy and is going after McGinnis...

US Marines are not allowed to engage in political activity while they are wearing their uniform. They are also not allowed to wave the flag of adversaries.



If Brian McGinnis is getting military benefits, they should be stripped from him. He appears to be a Muslim convert, and he… https://t.co/uc4jmafnXN — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 5, 2026

And the important counter is below from Fuentes, as a MAGA internal war is erupting over Trump's Iran action...

Nick Fuentes on Marine veteran Brian McGinnis getting arrested and having his arm broken for protesting Israel 😳



“I don’t care what the guy’s politics are. That’s a guy in uniform… Where is the respect?” pic.twitter.com/zOrO3SIiE7 — Charging… (@RedPillSayian) March 5, 2026

Later media reports said of the Marine, "He clashed with three officers attempting to remove him from the chamber and suffered a broken arm in the process," per Reuters.