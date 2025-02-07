Watch: Maxine Waters Flips Her Wig As Dept. Of Education Employee Blocks Path

Sanpaku-eyed lawmaker Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) was beside herself on Friday, after several Democratic lawmakers attempted to enter the Department of Education headquarters, only to be turned away by security official identified on social media as Jim Hairfield.

Dozens of Democratic representatives traveled to the DoE building in Washington DC, demanding to be allowed inside to meet with acting Education Secretary Denise Carter. Hairfield denied their request.

Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) and 95 of his fellow partisans had demanded an “urgent meeting” Thursday with acting secretary Denise Carter before taking matters into their own hands Friday — only to be halted by security who “locked” the building doors, a congressional aide told The Post. -NY Post

Watch:

Maxine Waters (D) is currently accosting random federal employees outside the Department of Education pic.twitter.com/5L8RviQ9rH — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 7, 2025

"Get out of the way!" Waters erupted, adding "We pay for your job!"

President Trump has vowed to abolish the Department of Education, which was signed into legislation as a cabinet-level agency by President Jimmy Carter in 1979.

"I told Linda — ‘Linda, I hope you do a great job and put yourself out of a job," Trump told reporters on Tuesday, referring to Education Secretary-designee, Linda McMahon. "I want her to put herself out of a job [in the] Education Department."

Elon Musk, meanwhile, posted a meme on X in which Jimmy Carter states "In 1979, I created the Department of Education. Since then, America went from 1st to 24th in education."