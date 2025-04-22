Watch: Mega Cringe Moment As Lefty Podcaster Calls Out Pocahontas Warren

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Senator Elizabeth Warren was caught in a super awkward exchange with a lefty podcaster as she attempted to double down on defending her assertions last year that Joe Biden was mentally sharp.

When asked to explain her past statements prior to the complete break down of the Democrats last Summer, Warren actually attempted to double down.

Even podcaster Sam Fragoso wasn’t having it anymore, and called out Warren as she pathetically attempted to wriggle out of the conversation.

FRAGOSO: "Do you regret saying that President Biden had a mental acuity, he had a sharpness to him? You said that up until July of last…



— Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) April 21, 2025

“Do you regret saying that President Biden had a mental acuity, he had a sharpness to him?” Fragoso asked, noting “You said that up until July of last year.”

“I said what I believed to be true,” Warren responded.

Fragoso then asked Warren if she believed Biden was “as sharp” as she was, and she couldn’t contain her laughter.

“I said I had not seen decline,” Warren responded, giving the most obvious ‘boy, I know that was total BS’ look, before continuing “And I hadn’t at that point.”

— Justin Skibinski (@Justinskibs) April 21, 2025

“You did not see any decline from 2024 Joe Biden to 2021 Joe Biden?” an exasperated Fragoso followed up.

“You know, the thing is, he — look, he was sharp. He was on his feet,” she responded, adding “I saw him [at a] live event. I had meetings with him a couple of times.”

Fragoso shot back, “Senator, ‘on his feet’ is not praise. He can speak in sentences’ is not praise.”

“Fair enough,” Warren replied, finally realising there was no point continuing to try to defend Biden.

— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 21, 2025

— ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) April 21, 2025

— Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) April 21, 2025

