Watch: Megan Kelly Crushes Bill Maher's "Trump Is Hitler" Insanity

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Sirius XM host Megan Kelly Absolutely crushed Bill Maher’s tired assertion that Donald Trump is a fascist, prompting him to immediately try to change the subject and then end the interview on his HBO show.

Maher said of Trump, “the things that he’s been saying, and all the people in his administration who’ve said he’s a fascist, he wants to be fascist, his friends are all dictators.”

Kelly told Maher she doesn’t care about any of that “Because they’ve been saying that about Trump for years, they’ve been saying that about Republican candidates for years. It has a long, storied history. If you are at all center or center-right, you are used to having your candidate of choice completely demonized, whether it’s the f-word, the r-word, the misogynist word.”

I would never want to debate @megynkelly. She dismantles everyone’s arguments.



Bill Maher is left waving the white flag at the end of this😆😆 pic.twitter.com/2PE2mv4Z8T — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 26, 2024

She continued, “They tried to tell us Mitt Romney was a raging sexist because of binders full of women. They tried to tell us John McCain was a raging racist, notwithstanding the fact that he adopted a daughter from Bangladesh. They’ve been doing this for every Republican, and they get to Trump, and we are no longer listening to them.”

“Trump has incendiary rhetoric, there’s no question, but we have four years to judge him by, and the country was going pretty well, unlike the four we’ve had with these two,” Kelly urged, referring to Harris and Biden.

When Maher then attempted to argue that Trump inherited a good economy from Obama, Kelly responded “So, walk me through it. So Trump has Obama to thank for his economy, but Biden can’t thank Trump for anything?”

“Okay, let’s get off this,” Maher responded, before going back to calling Trump a fascist and literally Hitler.

“I see; he hid his Hitlerism the first four years and is going to come out in full force the second four years,” Kelly told Maher, highlighting how stupid the assertion is.

Kelly then urged that Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are the ones acting like fascists, running through their weaponisation of the Justice Department against Trump and the fact they they have ignored Supreme Court rulings.

Maher then quickly ended the interview.

Megyn Kelly destroys the phony fascism argument once and for all after Bill Maher compared Trump to Hitler repeatedly:

Bill Maher: "What did Hitler and the Japanese have in common? Nothing, except they saw the world in the same way: Fascism. If your guy gets in, we're going to be… pic.twitter.com/hAMSg64QLh — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) October 26, 2024

Earlier in the interview, Maher also managed to lose an argument about Democrats denying election results for a second time to Kelly.

Megyn Kelly tells Bill Maher that Democrats will deny the 2024 election if Kamala loses, and Bill Maher loses it:

Megyn Kelly: "Don't think there won't be denialism if Kamala Harris loses too. They're already laying the foundation for lawfare."

Bill Maher: "There's no evidence of… pic.twitter.com/NvUGlW7XbK — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) October 26, 2024

Kelly also hit Maher’s lefty audience with some other horrific facts they didn’t want to hear about what is being done to children in the name of ‘inclusion’.

Megyn Kelly stuns the Bill Maher audience by laying out the facts about transitioning. After they recoil in disgust, Bill Maher corroborates Megyn Kelly 'We are definitely doing that':

Megyn Kelly: "What we're doing to our children with this trans insanity. We are chopping off… pic.twitter.com/3ZIVKPFkim — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) October 26, 2024

After Megyn Kelly lays out the facts about the harm of transitioning to children, Bill Maher responds with 'But what about fascism!?':

Megyn Kelly: "It's the issue of our time, with respect to children and women's rights."

Bill Maher: "We're the only country that still does it… pic.twitter.com/DLEieXh02C — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) October 26, 2024

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.