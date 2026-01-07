Watch: Migrant Chinese Trucker Caught With Trailer Load Of "Puffing Gas" For Teens

Submitted by American Truckers United,

America’s interstate highways, the backbone of its economy and critical infrastructure, are increasingly traversed by an invisible fleet of truck drivers tied to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Through lax enforcement of non-domiciled Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs), Beijing-linked networks are exploiting glaring gaps in U.S. visibility and oversight, placing unvetted operators behind the wheels of 80,000-pound vehicles. This is not merely a safety issue—it represents a deliberate national security vulnerability.

At the center stands the Chinese American Trucker Organization USA Inc. (CATOU), a New York-based nonprofit whose chairwoman, Geng Hang, has held leadership roles in organizations affiliated with the CCP’s United Front Work Department, a known influence and intelligence arm.

CATOU boasts training over 1,000 Chinese nationals—many entering via the southern border—to obtain CDLs with a claimed 100% pass rate. Social media videos document migrants crossing illegally, rapidly securing California licenses, and hitting the road in months, often without verifiable backgrounds or strong English proficiency. Such was the case with this driver who failed a roadside English proficiency check.

Another California truck driver pulled over—this time in Arkansas—unable to speak basic English or read common traffic signs.



California's treasonous Non-Domicile CDL standards are endangering motorists nationwide.

These drivers integrate into opaque California-based trucking webs, hauling freight nationwide. The lack of visibility is profound: foreign-owned electronic logging devices can store data overseas, evading U.S. scrutiny, while undeclared cargo risks—including controlled substances or strategic materials—can go completely undetected. The most recent example showed a non-domiciled truck driver with a native language of Mandarin in possession of undeclared hazardous material ("puffing gas") that is widely known to be abused by young teens.

NON-DOMICILE CDL DRIVER CAUGHT HAULING HIDDEN HAZMAT LOAD THRU ARKANSAS - AND ARKANSAS HIGHWAY POLICE ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS FAIL TO CHECK HIS IMMIGRATION STATUS



A non-domiciled CDL driver, licensed in California—unable to speak English and appearing to speak Mandarin

Federal audits in 2025 exposed systemic abuses, with nearly 200,000 non-domiciled CDLs issued improperly, prompting an emergency FMCSA rule in September restricting issuances to specific employment visas and mandating federal immigration checks. None of them were revoked at that time, and currently only 17,000 have been revoked in California over a technicality in the expiration date. What about the fact that they never should have been given to people without proper legal status to begin with? They should all have been immediately revoked.

Yet today, enforcement remains inconsistent and not in any way meaningful. A November 2025 court stay paused full implementation, and random operations have arrested hundreds of foreign CDL holders—including Chinese nationals—but thousands more operate below the radar. Deadly 2025 crashes involving non-domiciled drivers underscore the peril, as cartels and foreign networks exploit the same loopholes.

China’s calculated infiltration grants strategic access to America’s supply chains, ports, and infrastructure. An 18-wheeler can become a weapon or smuggling vector with minimal oversight. As DHS warns of cartel exploitation threatening homeland security, the question looms: How long will Washington allow this enforcement vacuum to persist?

We cannot trust the people that created this mess to be the ones cleaning it up. They will fumble the ball on purpose. You don't call the arsonist to put out the fire.



Secretary Duffy must fire everyone at FMCSA involved in fumbling this Interim Final Ruling.

Meaningful reform—revoking all non-domiciled CDLs, mandating immigration status checks at roadside stops, banning issuance and renewal of non-domiciled CDLs, and investigating CCP-linked training networks—is overdue. Elevating this to a top national security priority is essential to close the gaps Beijing is actively widening.