Watch: Migrants Are Literally Clambering Up Embassy Walls In Spain

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Spain is sliding deeper into migrant-fueled disorder. Crowds of illegals have now stormed the Gambian embassy in Madrid, climbing over each other, scaling walls and fences to grab paperwork after socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government opened the floodgates with legal status for half a million of them.

Registry offices across the country are overwhelmed, social services are on the brink, and the chaos is exactly what critics warned would happen.

This latest outbreak comes just days after the regularization process kicked off. Thousands lined up for hours—or camped overnight—at more than 400 locations in regions like Catalonia, Andalucia, and Asturias. Many are still waiting for their documents to be stamped. But the rush turned frantic at the Gambian embassy on Tuesday when dozens of migrants, unable to secure needed vulnerability certificates, scaled the walls after learning all appointments were already booked.

🇪🇸🇬🇲 | Gambian immigrants storm their embassy in Madrid due to the collapse in the issuance of documents for Sanchez’s extraordinary regularization in Spain.



Inmigración de calidad 👌 pic.twitter.com/QTDbkqj27f — BowTiedMara (@BowTiedMara) April 29, 2026

Panic set in. Police had to intervene to restore order. No arrests were made, and authorities are now keeping a close eye on the area for more attempts. The scenes, captured on video and shared widely on X, show the raw desperation the policy has unleashed.

As we detailed in our earlier reports, this is no surprise. Spain’s services were already crumbling under the weight of military-aged male migrants overwhelming registry offices.

Thousands have swarmed consulates in cities like Madrid, Bilbao, and Almería after the amnesty was first announced. Now the embassy walls are the new frontline.

Municipal unions in Seville warned last week of “extraordinary pressure” and overcrowding that is “lowering service quality and creating high tension among staff and the public in the Andalusian city.” They are pleading for more staff, better security, and compensation for workers facing the mess.

In Madrid, the pressure is even more glaring. Jose Fernandez, municipal delegate for Social Policies, told 20minutos: “We’ve gone from 1,500 daily requests at social services centres to 5,500. I think a hasty decision was made, perhaps even intended to create a collapse.” He added the process launched “without consulting the relevant authorities” and said, “I believe the best course of action would be to withdraw this decree and implement it through consensus.”

More absolutely mental scenes from Spain… https://t.co/U3iH1jEc0o — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) April 23, 2026

Spain’s 50 million population now includes around 10 million foreign-born residents. There are still roughly 840,000 undocumented migrants, mostly from Latin America. The government claims the amnesty will harness economic benefits for an ageing country. Sánchez himself wrote in an open letter: “Spain is ageing… Without more people working and contributing to the economy, our prosperity slows, and our public services suffer.”

He doubled down at a progressive summit in Barcelona, telling critics: “Spain is the daughter of migration and will not become the mother of xenophobia.”

🚨 The man who destroyed Spain, Pedro Sánchez smugly defends fast-tracking HALF A MILLION migrants:



“We are the children of migration in Spain… we will not be the parents of xenophobia… we are proud to be on the right side of history.”



Classic globalist treason — cheering the… pic.twitter.com/p0EsXL6CM6 — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) April 18, 2026

But the right-wing opposition sees it differently. Vox spokesman Pepa Millán said the plan “attacks our identity” and vowed to appeal to the Supreme Court. Vox leader Santiago Abascal has called it an accelerating “invasion.” The Popular Party’s Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of Madrid, threatened her own court challenge.

The economic picture tells its own story. Spain’s unemployment has dipped below 10 percent for the first time since 2008, but about 90 percent of new jobs go to immigrants while income per person has barely grown. The country adds 140,000 new households each year but builds only around 80,000 new homes—fueling a housing crisis that hits native Spaniards hardest.

This is the same pattern playing out across Europe: leftist governments signal weakness, migrants pour in, systems buckle, and citizens foot the bill. Sánchez’s progressive agenda may dress it up as “justice” and economic necessity, but the pictures from Madrid’s streets and embassy walls show the reality—uncontrolled inflows reward law-breaking and strain every public service.

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