Watch: MSNBC Leftist Calls For Post 9/11 Style Crackdown To Prevent Americans Becoming Too Patriotic

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A talking head on MSNBC has called for a post 9/11 style government crackdown as a means of winning “a battle for hearts and minds” of Americans who might turn against the leftist mindset and become overly patriotic.

Paul Rieckhoff, founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America and Righteous Media compared the “threat” of such a scenario to the “number one threat” after 9/11, effectively suggesting conservatives and Trump supporters are akin to terrorists.

“A lot of Americans are up for grabs. I wouldn’t dismiss it as just something only people on the right or watching Fox News latch on to. We are in a battle for hearts and minds and there people are on the fence,” Rieckhoff asserted.

“You got to have leaders and messages and messengers and programs to get to those people that bring them over into community organizing and into non-profit organizations and away from the Patriot Front and Oathkeepers,” he continued.

Rieckhoff further declared that “the same kind of tectonic shift” in culture is needed now as was experienced immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, which ushered in draconian police state style crackdown on liberties.

Rieckhoff suggested that wasn’t enough back then and the authorities should go further this time.

“I think the parallels of 9/11 are important. We talked about this before. After 9/11, the laws didn’t work. They made massive changes to respond to a new threat,” Rieckhoff said.

He continued, “I think we have to face the fact that many structures, laws and policies may not work. After 9/11 we created the Department of Homeland Security, there was the Patriot Act. There was massive change in our entire society to face the number one threat, or at least what was communicated as the number one threat.”

Rieckhoff then claimed that Americans on the right, such as former Trump National Security Advisor General Mike Flynn are “continually calling for violence.”

MSNBC guest @PaulRieckhoff: "After 9/11 we created the Department of Homeland Security. There was the Patriot Act ... We need the same kind of tectonic shift [against American right-wing threats].” pic.twitter.com/Br76pjvhDW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 25, 2023

In the battle to win hearts and minds, he wants a new PATRIOT Act and DHS. Grow government to shut down alternative political views. — Steve Friend (@RealStevefriend) July 25, 2023

Rieckhoff is an Iraq War combat veteran. How he has fallen.. — TimeToResist (@resist_to17559) July 25, 2023

I am so old that I remember when Dems said that the Patriot Act was a violation of the Bill of Rights. — Ron (@pursuit0226) July 25, 2023

Herr Rieckhoff supports purging wrongthought.



Yeah, that jibes. — DriveBy Geek 🍸 (@DriveByGeek) July 25, 2023

This sounds like a fairly transparent call to weaponize the US government against half of its citizens. — Restore Federalism (@CTRFederalism) July 25, 2023

Go look at Roekhoff’s Twitter TL. He’s a Leftist grifter, making money with rhetoric. We’ve had several years of actual extremist violence, from ANTIFA and BLM, but not one mention of either in any of his tweets or broadcasts. — Carl TheTruth Is Back (@SuckMyTweet17) July 26, 2023

Paul wants it to be illegal to have different opinions than him — Paul Pelosi's Drink in Hand (@BigDongDeSantis) July 25, 2023

