Watch: MSNBC Worries Trump Will "Make America White Again"

MSNBC pundits unleashed hysterical race-baiting smears Wednesday after President Trump clamped down on unchecked migration from failed states.

The network, actually called MSNOW now, is in full panic mode, accusing Trump’s tough immigration enforcement of being a “white nationalist agenda” designed to “make America WHITE again.”

The leftist network’s meltdown comes amid ICE operations targeting Somali migrants in Minnesota, where Trump has vowed to root out threats to American safety and culture.

In a segment on “Chris Jansing Reports,” Princeton University professor and MSNBC contributor Eddie Glaude Jr. railed against Trump’s policies, claiming they stem from a belief that “social cohesion isn’t possible if you have all this immigration” from diverse groups.

Glaude didn’t hold back, declaring Trump’s approach is “part of a white nationalist agenda” and insisting the goal is “to make America White again.”

🚨 JUST IN: MSNBC is sounding the alarm that President Trump's anti-3rd world policies will "make America WHITE again"



"It's a white nationalist agenda!"



"There's a belief social cohesion isn't possible if you have all this immigration!"pic.twitter.com/t4woh1GhfD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 3, 2025

The rant followed Trump’s pointed criticism of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), the Somali-American congresswoman, whom he called “garbage” along with fraudster Somalis in Minnesota.

Jansing amplified the drama, highlighting Omar’s status as “the first woman of color ever elected to represent her state in Congress” and “one of only three Muslim members of congress serving right now.”

Glaude escalated the rhetoric, calling Trump’s language “blatant racism” and intolerable from a president. He argued that describing American citizens as “garbage” reveals a deeper agenda: “This clear idea that America has to remain a white republic and if it’s not then we are going to hell.” He urged viewers to reject this “vision” outright.

This isn’t the first time Glaude has lobbed such accusations. Back in May, he told MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Trump was pushing a “white nationalist agenda” to a “hate-filled base.”

In July, he claimed ICE’s mission under Trump was to “make America white again” during nationwide raids.

And in June, he compared ICE agents to “slave catchers,” suggesting Trump supporters revel in the “dark” spectacle.

The latest outburst aligns with broader media hysteria over Trump’s immigration overhaul. As we previously highlighted, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recommended a full travel ban on countries “flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies,” expanding on existing restrictions on 19 high-risk nations like Afghanistan, Haiti, Somalia, and Venezuela.

Trump’s administration has already paused migration from Third World countries, halted two million asylum claims, and axed Temporary Protected Status for hundreds of thousands from Haiti and Somalia. Border Czar Tom Homan is ramping up deportations with 10,000 new ICE agents, while self-deportations have surged to 1.6 million.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the moves, stating, “If you don’t align with the values of the United States, and you don’t respect our country, our culture, our laws, and our people, you are not welcome here.”

Critics like MSNBC paint these as racist, but the reality is stark: Under Biden, over 20 million entries from failed states overwhelmed communities, fueling crime, welfare abuse, and cultural clashes. Trump’s policies aim to reverse that damage, prioritizing citizens over invaders.

MSNBC’s obsession with race-baiting ignores the real victims—American families burdened by unchecked migration.

