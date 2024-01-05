Watch: NBC Reporter Triggered Into Histrionics As Ramaswamy Nails Race-Baiting 'Gotchas'

Vivek Ramaswamy has done it again - running circles around corporate media hacks whose brains simply don't have the same gear.

And so, they melt down...

Vivek Ramaswamy sat down with Brianne Pfannenstiel of the Des Moines Register and Dasha Burns of NBC News in the Register newsroom

In a nutshell - the media has been trying to corner Ramaswamy over a viral exchange with a black pastor in Iowa, in which he rejects the premise that so-called 'reverse racism' is acceptable, and suggests that America - while not perfect, was at the cusp of healthy race relations until the left started aggressively pushing DEI on the basis of 'structural racism' in America.

A black pastor in Iowa challenged me yesterday: Am I just ignoring historical racism in the U.S. when I say “reverse racism is racism”? He’s a good man. I answered him honestly.

📍 Warren County, IA pic.twitter.com/G01D660Pga — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 30, 2023

This caused a reporter from the Washington Post to demand Ramaswamy pledge fealty and "condemn white supremacy," to which Ramaswamy spent the next minute or so eviscerating her with surgical precision.

WAPO reporter doubles down: You didn’t say that you condemn white supremacy though.



She immediately regrets it.@VivekGRamaswamy isn’t going to play the game. pic.twitter.com/2NHshriVZa — Chris Carapezza (@Chris_Carapezza) January 3, 2024

Now, NBC News' Dasha Burns has become the latest pundit to challenge Ramaswamy over 'white supremacy,' and it didn't work out as she expected.

"Let's talk about white supremacy and what happened last night for a moment. When you were talking to reporters last night, you called white supremacy a myth," said Burns, noting that Ramaswamy didn't know who white supremacist mass shooter Dylan Roof was.

To which Ramaswamy replied, "Look, I said this last night. Invidious racial discrimination is wrong, no matter how it happens. But if a Washington Post reporter - asking me almost like a catechism ... 'do you denounce white supremacy,' it's incumbent on us to define what white supremacy is" - then asking "Do you believe punctuality is a vestige of white supremacy, Dasha? Cause if you don't, then you have a disagreement with many of those people who are defining those terms."

"Or the written word," he continues - pointing out yet another example of DEI absurdity considered rooted in 'white supremacy.'

"Or the nuclear family."

"These aren't my words. These are the words of intellectual proponents from Ibram Kendi, to the Ayana Pressleys, to BLM, that have said these are vestiges of white supremacy - so you can't have it both ways. You have to have an honest discussion."

This triggered Dasha (real name Christina), who suggested Ramaswamy was floating a strawman argument.

"You brought up Jussie Smollett," she retorted - to which Ramaswamy replied: "Jussie Smollett was the hottest thing in news in the back of a fake attack on him, that we have to contend with."

The two accused each other of cherry-picking examples.

Black-on-black crime

Ramaswamy then sent Dasha reeling, when he said "more black-on-black crime... if you really care about actual crime against black Americans, let's get to the root cause of it - in the inner-cities of this country."

Burns then cited the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) over an '38% increase in white supremacist propaganda last year,' to which Vivek said "Yeah, the ADL, I don't think is a particularly credible source when they have cherry-picked information."

Burns then asked, exasperated, "So who are supposed to look to when we're talking about this?"

To which Ramaswamy replied, "I would suggest - there's a 2x2 table, of federal law enforcement data - which you can say, 'maybe we shouldn't believe that either' - but look at black on Asian crime, black on Asian crime, black on white crime..." to which Burns exploded in a word salad of talking points.

Watch:

