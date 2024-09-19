Watch: Neocon Congressman Runs Away When Asked If He’ll Debate Opponent Dennis Kucinich

Ohio Congressman Max Miller (R) was confronted by a journalist asking whether he would debate his congressional challenger — and his district’s predecessor — Dennis Kucinich, who penned a letter on ZeroHedge calling on Miller to debate him. The letter was published in June and sent directly to Miller’s staff. They confirmed receipt but did not accept nor decline the debate.

At Capitol Hill on Tuesday, a journalist with The Grayzone asked Rep. Miller about his unanswered challenge from the Hon. Kucinich, but Miller dodged, said “have a good one”, and briskly walked away. Watch below:

Congressman Max Miller refused to say whether he'd debate fmr Presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich, his challenger in Ohio's 7th District.



Abruptly avoided a followup question and strode off: pic.twitter.com/Fd5LvhpmLP — Liam Cosgrove (@cosgrove_iv) September 18, 2024

“I’ve done twenty townhalls… I believe that is the debate itself,” Miller said. “The fact that you’re here asking me this question I think is funny. Dennis should go out there and speak to the people of the 7th.”

Responding to Miller’s comments, Kucinich told ZeroHedge: “Since the start of the campaign earlier this year, I’ve had over 180 appearances at events and meetings in the district. I’ve always been someone who loves meeting people, and if elected, that’s the sort of congressman I’ll be.”

Miller takes the hawkish hardline on national security, having voted in favor of the most recent Ukraine supplemental bill (which allotted several billion for Taiwan and Israel too) and being among the minority of Republicans who voted against the Biggs-FISA amendment for that bill, which would have prevented “warrantless searches on Americans”. The amendment failed in a tie (212–212), meaning one member could have changed the outcome.

I would think that Max Miller’s extreme anti-Palestinian rhetoric, like calling to turn Gaza “into a parking lot,” is the operative context herepic.twitter.com/c5CoaPBxoY — Austin Ahlman (@austinahlman) December 13, 2023

Miller also called for Gaza to be turned into a “parking lot” at the start of the Gaza conflict:

In his letter challenging Miller to debate, Kucinich made these issues a sticking point. He wrote: “The escalating wars in the Middle East and Europe threaten to plunge us into the abyss of World War 3. In this critical moment in our nation's history, it is our duty to engage in open and honest discourse about the path forward.”

Kucinich ran for president in 2004 as a staunch opponent of the Iraq War — introducing 35 articles of impeachment against former President George Bush — and later criticized former President Barack Obama following the 2011 military intervention in Libya.

ZeroHedge continues to offer both candidates the opportunity to debate with a neutral moderator of their choosing. We hope Miller will accept.