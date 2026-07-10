Watch: New Video Shows McConnell Wheeled Out On Stretcher After June Cardiac Emergency At D.C. Home

New video shows emergency responders loading Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) onto a stretcher and into an ambulance outside his Capitol Hill residence on the morning of June 14, the same day the longtime Senate Republican leader was hospitalized.

The neighbor-recorded footage, first published Friday by CNN, depicts emergency vehicles - including multiple ambulances and a fire truck - clogging the street near McConnell's home as first responders wheel a person identified by witnesses as the 84-year-old senator toward an ambulance. The individual's face is not clearly visible in the video, but their lower legs and feet were seen under an orange blanket.

BREAKING BOMBSHELL



New audio and video have been leaked showing Sen. Mitch McConnell being loaded by stretcher into an ambulance when transported to the hospital - EMS recordings conform they found an unknown person who was "unconscious" due to "cardiac arrest," with "CPR in… pic.twitter.com/F5Aug8pmg8 — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) July 10, 2026

Dispatch Audio Cited Cardiac Arrest And CPR

The video adds new weight to emergency dispatch audio previously obtained by an independent journalist and reported by CNN. In that recording, responders were dispatched to McConnell's known address for an "unconscious" person experiencing a "cardiac arrest," with a paramedic heard saying "CPR in progress."

A neighbor who spoke with CNN said officers described it only as a "medical emergency" at the time but confirmed through another eyewitness that the person on the stretcher was McConnell. No sirens were used as the ambulance left the scene.

Prolonged Hospitalization Raises Questions

McConnell has remained hospitalized for nearly a month. His office has released only terse updates saying he is "receiving excellent care" and "continues his recovery," with few specifics on his condition or prognosis. The opacity has fueled rampant speculation in Washington political circles and on social media.

Some Republican allies, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune and commentator Scott Jennings, have said they've spoken with McConnell recently and described his voice as strong. Still, the lack of detailed medical disclosures stands in contrast to the public nature of the emergency response now coming into view. Others mocked it as covering up for 'weekend at Mitch's.'

I spoke to McConnell for about 20 minutes this morning.



He said we should end the war with Iran, quit giving aid to Israel, stop spying on Americans without a warrant, and he’s really sorry about how my primary turned out. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 7, 2026

The incident marks the latest health scare for McConnell, who has a well-documented history of falls, concussions and other episodes. As a towering figure in Senate Republican politics for decades, his extended absence continues to ripple through the chamber and the broader party.

BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away. We'll have the full video on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/q9ex5MHxLV — Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023

McConnell's office declined to comment on the new video or audio.

This story is developing.