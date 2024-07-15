Watch: New Video Shows Trump Shooter Climbing To Roof - People Warning Police

New video evidence confirms that security teams on the scene of the Trump rally in Butler, PA were warned well ahead of time that Thomas Crooks, the alleged would-be assassin, was climbing to the roof of the nearby AGR building. As we noted yesterday, there is a long series of security failures that would have to take place in order for Crooks to approach the building with a rifle and climb to the top to take multiple shots on Trump's position only 140 yards away. From the looks of things, Crooks had a clear path all the way to his perch.

Numerous security officials and former SWAT snipers agree that 140 yards is an easy shot, even for an amateur. (Images show the bullet vapor trail just glancing off of Trump's head; Crooks was almost successful despite being a poor marksman).

The fact that the buildings were not secured by Secret Service planners with an overwatch presence as well as drone surveillance at 140 yards is unthinkable. Whoever was in charge that day has some serious explaining to do. Incompetence or laziness are not reasonable justifications for the SS violating nearly every protocol on their books. In the meantime, more proof is surfacing that security had ample warning before the shooter was in position to pull the trigger.

NEW - Trump Assassin video shows him crawling on the roof while multiple people point him out to police



They yelled about him for *almost an entire minute*



It’s insane how Secret Service allowed this amateur to almost kill Trump pic.twitter.com/CWfHBGzOCp — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 15, 2024

Bystanders in the crowd are seen pointing to Crooks on the rooftop as he crawled his way to the peak. Crooks lays down on his side for a moment and appears to be doing something with his hands (possibly checking that his rifle is loaded). He then nearly stands up becoming clearly visible, then lays back down and inches forward. At least three police officers are on the ground around the building as the crowd yells at them to look on the roof.

The time between Crooks being sighted and shots fired was reportedly around three minutes; more than enough opportunity for security personnel get on the radio and warn Secret Service agents on the stage to remove Trump and take him to safety. This was apparently never done.

The number of violations of basic SS security rules are too many to be pure coincidence. Nothing about the event makes any sense if one assumes the goal of the Secret Service leadership was to keep Trump alive.