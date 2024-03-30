Watch: New York Governor Kathy Hochul Confronted At Slain NYPD Officer's Wake

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) was confronted by a mourner during the wake for slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller Friday afternoon, after which a round of applause could be heard as she left the scene.

Hochul, who has come under fire over New York's controversial bail reform - which law enforcement blames for the rise in crime, could be seen in the confrontation with an unidentified man dressed in black, who clearly gave her what for as onlookers gathered outside the venue.

Watch:

TIME TO GO: Crowd claps as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul leaves slain NYPD officer's wake just minutes after arriving. The incident comes a day after a police union president called on anti-police politicians to stay away from the wake and funeral. https://t.co/ZVThe4Jy97 pic.twitter.com/aSEy7vPGKh — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 30, 2024

According to the NY Post, Hochul arrived at the Massapequa Funeral Home on Long Island for the second day of viewing around 1:45 p.m., after asking the NYPD, the NYPD Police Benevolent Association, and the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association about attending.

Diller's widow also appeared to be "telling [Hochul] off," one witness told the Post. "It didn’t look like the widow had a kind word to say."

Another source suggested that Hochul made a "brief respectful visit," and "was not asked to leave."

Hochul's visit came one day after former President Donald Trump paid his respects during the first day of viewings - staying around 40 minutes, during which he spent time talking to Stephanie and the couple's young son, Ryan.

President Trump: "We have to stop it. We have to get back to law and order...because this is not working. This is happening too often." pic.twitter.com/k5MQutyEsw — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) March 28, 2024

Diller's brother-in-law shared a picture of Trump embracing a woman in the family line-up.

Diller was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop in Far Rockaway, Queens on March 25. The suspect, Guy Rivera - who has 21 prior arrests and was found to have a shiv in his rectum during the shooting - shot Diller once in the stomach below his bulletproof vest. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Jonathan Diller

The person driving the car with Rivera during the shooting, Liddy Jones, is an ex-con who was arrested after a second gun was found in his car.

On Tuesday, New York Mayor Eric Adams - a former NYPD captain, slammed Albany over its approach to bail reform.

"What’s interesting is that our practices, laws and policies are not going after these issues," said Adams. "We’ve always had a problem with recidivism, it’s always been a problem but we’ve really never zeroed in on it with case after case."

Prior to the wake, Sergeants Benevolent Association President Vincent J. Vallelong warned City Council members not to attend.

"Adrienne Adams, Jumaane Williams and their cohorts should stay home," he told the Post, calling out the lawmakers who pushed the council to reject Mayor Adams' veto on the "How Many Stops" act in January.

"They detest cops and have no appreciation for what they do. They should stay home and not pretend they are grieving. They have caused enough heartbreak and destruction," said Vallelong, adding that their presence at the services "is a stain on the legacy of a true hero who made the ultimate sacrifice."