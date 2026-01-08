Watch: NYC Protesters Chant "Kristi Noem will Hang!” and "Save a Life, Kill an ICE”

The fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis has sparked outrage, and, predictably, a wave of protests dominated by the far-left's inflammatory rhetoric.

While the incident itself remains under investigation, with federal authorities asserting that Good charged at agents with her vehicle, the response from activists has veered into dangerous territory, including calls for violence against law enforcement and even death threats against public officials.

In Lower Manhattan's Foley Square, hundreds gathered for an "emergency protest" organized by groups like Hands Off NYC hours after the shooting. Murad Awawdeh, CEO of the New York Immigrant Coalition, denounced ICE as “a rogue, lawless agency that continues to sow panic, chaos, and fear” across the country, and called for its abolition. Such hyperbolic language is par for the course from open-borders advocates who view any enforcement of immigration laws as inherently illegitimate.

By Thursday evening, the protests quickly escalated beyond mere criticism, veering into violent threats.

Video shared by independent journalist Oliya Scootercaster captured the crowd of protesters chanting "Kristi Noem will hang!"—a direct threat against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who has vigorously defended the agent's actions. The same protesters shouted "Save a life, kill an ICE," while thousands chanted "Abolish ICE!" amid cries of "Kill Them All, Burn Them All" as marchers took to Manhattan's streets.

NOW: "Kristi Noem will Hang!" Huge crowd chants in Foley Square NYC, also "Save a life, kill an ICE" as they gather to protest the ICE killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis.



Some in the crowd condemn the talk of killing. pic.twitter.com/ifrXNZB0dz — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 8, 2026

"Abolish ICE!" thousands Chant in NYC as some people chant "Kill Them All, Burn Them All" as they march through Manhattan



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2

Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/goecYeYdOl — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 9, 2026

Noem labeled Good a “domestic terrorist” who charged at ICE agents with her vehicle, endangering lives in the process. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed this earlier today, describing the shooting as occurring "as a result of a larger, sinister, left-wing movement that has spread across our country."

Vice President JD Vance responded to attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents after Wednesday’s shooting by standing strong and pledging, “We’re going to work even harder to enforce the law.”

"To the radicals assaulting them, doxxing them, and threatening them: congratulations, we're going to work even harder to enforce the law," the vice president added.

I want every ICE officer to know that their president, vice president, and the entire administration stands behind them.



To the radicals assaulting them, doxxing them, and threatening them: congratulations, we're going to work even harder to enforce the law. — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 8, 2026

Meanwhile, details about Good herself raise further questions.

The activist was driving a Honda Pilot SUV registered with Missouri license plates, and business records show she operated a maintenance company in Kansas City, Missouri, called "B.Good Handywork LLC.”

Although the Minneapolis City Council hastily declared her "a member of our community," this glosses over whether she was a full-time resident or part of an out-of-town left-wing resistance network conducting pressure campaigns against ICE in the sanctuary city.

One eyewitness said that Good was "the main car in the protest, as I understand it. She was very successful in blocking traffic. She was doing exactly what she set out to do.”

The witness recalled waking to "some commotion out front" and hearing "some whistles going on out front"—whistles that sounded before Good accelerated her vehicle forward after blocking the street, prompting the officer to fire.