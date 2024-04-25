Watch: NYU 'Pro-Palestine' Demonstrators Have No Idea What They're Protesting

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Video captured at New York University shows that some of the students protesting there have no idea why.

NYU is one of several campuses where so called ‘Gaza camps’ have been formed with students refusing to disperse.

Yet it seems that the students don’t really know what they are doing it for.

In the footage below, the videographer asks one of the protesters “What would you say is the main goal with tonight’s protest.”

She responds “I think the goal is just showing our support for Palestine and demanding that NYU stops – I honestly don’t know all of what NYU is doing.”

The student then asks her friend “do you know what they are doing?” To which the other (masked) student responds “I wish I was more educated.”

“I’m not either,” the first protestor then admits, claiming that she came from Columbia University after she was told to.

“I wish I was more educated.”



The NYPD arrested more than 150 demonstrators Monday night as the protests turned violent with protesters throwing bottles and other projectiles at police.

WATCH: Chairs and bottles thrown as New York police clear out the NYU encampment, make arrests



pic.twitter.com/YGBsJyAULY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 23, 2024

NYU Spokesperson John Beckman stated “We witnessed disorderly, disruptive, and antagonizing behavior that has interfered with the safety and security of our community, and that demonstrated how quickly a demonstration can get out of control or people can get hurt.”

Similar scenes unfolded Wednesday at UT Austin:

Palestinian activists TACKLED to the floor and arrested as Texas DPS troops make dozens of arrests as an unruly mob surround the officers and scream.



Hundreds of students have occupied the University of Texas- Austin and have been ordered to disperse.



Video: @RyanChandlerTV pic.twitter.com/lE3RIpgzEr — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 24, 2024

