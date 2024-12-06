Watch: Obama Suddenly Concerned About Election Rigging, Weaponizing Justice

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Barack Obama suggested during a speech Thursday that Republicans are the ones weaponizing the justice system against their political enemies, and that Americans should be concerned about elections being rigged.

The remarks, made during an appearance at the ‘Democracy Forum’, had many noting how hypocritical the Democrats are, after years of stating that concerns of election rigging constitute ‘disinformation’, as well as actively sicking the Department of Justice on president Trump.

“Since total victory is impossible in a country politically split down the middle, the result is a doom loop of government gridlock, even greater polarization, wilder rhetoric, and a deepening conviction among partisans that the other side is breaking the rules and has rigged the game to tip it in their favor,” Obama stated.

He added, “One side tries to stack the deck and lock in [very long pause]…A permanent grip on power, either by actively suppressing votes or politicizing the armed forces or using the judiciary criminal justice system to go after opponents.”

