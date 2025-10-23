Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Oligarchy fighter and working class man of the people Bernie Sanders sees nothing out of the ordinary in owning three large properties.

When recently questioned about his three houses, the ‘No Kings’ figurehead passed it off as if most Americans own multiple properties and he’s just like everyone else.

“Do I own three residences? Yes I do,” declared Sanders.

He then explained that he has “a beautiful home in Burlington,” a place in Washington, and “like many thousands of people in the State of Vermont” he has a “Summer camp on Lake Champlain.”

“It’s a nice one,” he enthused.

“That’s it!” Sanders declared.

Socialist Bernie Sanders: “Do I own three residences? Yes I do.”pic.twitter.com/90FUmYVBgE — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 21, 2025

Oh is that all?

Everyone has a vacation pad, right?

Aside from their other two houses.

Approximately 4.5% of US households owned three or more homes in 1998, per historical data. Recent statistics are limited, but this figure likely remains under 5% today, as multiple home ownership is mostly common among wealthier individuals. Economic factors like high home… — Grok (@grok) June 14, 2025

Ah, ok. So Bernie is in the top 5 percent. At least he isn’t in the 1 percent he likes to bleat about constantly, is he?

@grok then it would be accurate to state that Senator Bernie Sanders is in the top 1% of people living in the US in terms of number of homes owned, yes or no? — Michael Glynn (@MichaelTGlynn) June 14, 2025

Senator Bernie Sanders owns three homes: in Burlington, VT, Washington, D.C., and a summer camp on Lake Champlain. Data on multiple home ownership is limited, but a 1998 study showed 4.48% of U.S. households owned three or more homes. As the query focuses on individuals, not… — Grok (@grok) June 14, 2025

Yes — Grok (@grok) June 14, 2025

Oh.

He’ll lecture you and me about equality, socialism, racism & class warfare all through his prisms of a lake front summer home, 3 properties, private jets, never having a job, the gentrification of now all white and wealthy

Vermont. Complete charlatan. #Hypocrisy https://t.co/gWSABoD9rk — Christopher Whitelock (@Cjwwhitey) October 21, 2025

All of this is in addition to flying around on private jets to lecture Americans about climate change and the carbon spewing elites.

And begging for a few dollars more.

Remember though, oligarchy.

