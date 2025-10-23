print-icon
Watch: Oligarch-Battling Bernie Sanders Thinks It's Perfectly Normal To Own Three Homes

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Oligarchy fighter and working class man of the people Bernie Sanders sees nothing out of the ordinary in owning three large properties.

When recently questioned about his three houses, the ‘No Kings’ figurehead passed it off as if most Americans own multiple properties and he’s just like everyone else.

“Do I own three residences? Yes I do,” declared Sanders.

He then explained that he has “a beautiful home in Burlington,” a place in Washington, and “like many thousands of people in the State of Vermont” he has a “Summer camp on Lake Champlain.”

“It’s a nice one,” he enthused.

“That’s it!” Sanders declared.

Oh is that all?

Everyone has a vacation pad, right?

Aside from their other two houses.

Ah, ok. So Bernie is in the top 5 percent. At least he isn’t in the 1 percent he likes to bleat about constantly, is he?

Oh.

All of this is in addition to flying around on private jets to lecture Americans about climate change and the carbon spewing elites.

And begging for a few dollars more.

Remember though, oligarchy.

